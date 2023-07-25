Fish goujons with tartare sauce

serves
2
people
preparation
10
minutes
cooking
10
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- sunflower oil, for deep-frying
- 450 g Dover sole or lemon sole fillets, skinned (see Note)
- 125 g fresh fine breadcrumbs
- ½ tsp cayenne pepper
- 50 g plain flour
- 3 eggs
- sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- lemon wedges, to serve
Tartare sauce
- 100 g mayonnaise
- 1½ tbsp chopped capers
- 4 chopped gherkins
- 3 tsp chopped flat-leaf parsley
Instructions
- To make the tartare sauce, combine all the ingredients in a small bowl and season. Set aside.
- For the goujons, heat the oil in a deep-fat fryer to 190°C (375°F) or in a deep heavy-based saucepan until a breadcrumb sizzles and turns brown when dropped into it (note: hot oil can be dangerous; do not leave unattended).
- Meanwhile, cut the sole fillets on the diagonal into strips about 2cm thick. Mix the breadcrumbs with the cayenne pepper on a plate, put the flour on a separate plate and beat the eggs in a bowl.
- Working in batches, coat a few of the fish strips in flour, then the beaten egg and finally the breadcrumbs. Carefully place into the hot oil and cook for about 1 minute until crisp and golden brown, then drain on kitchen paper. Repeat until all the goujons are cooked.
- Pile the goujons in a dish or on plates and serve with lemon wedges and tartare sauce.
Note
• You can use other firm white fish fillets, such as hake, John Dory or flounder.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.