Fish goujons with tartare sauce

You can’t beat simple ingredients done right - like these golden crumbed fish pieces, served with a quick mayonnaise-based dipping sauce.

Sole goujons with tartare sauce

Credit: James Martin's French Adventure

serves

2

people

preparation

10

minutes

cooking

10

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • sunflower oil, for deep-frying
  • 450 g Dover sole or lemon sole fillets, skinned (see Note)
  • 125 g fresh fine breadcrumbs
  • ½ tsp cayenne pepper
  • 50 g plain flour
  • 3 eggs
  • sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • lemon wedges, to serve
Tartare sauce
  • 100 g mayonnaise
  • 1½ tbsp chopped capers
  • 4 chopped gherkins
  • 3 tsp chopped  flat-leaf parsley

Instructions

  1. To make the tartare sauce, combine all the ingredients in a small bowl and season. Set aside.
  2. For the goujons, heat the oil in a deep-fat fryer to 190°C (375°F) or in a deep heavy-based saucepan until a breadcrumb sizzles and turns brown when dropped into it (note: hot oil can be dangerous; do not leave unattended).
  3. Meanwhile, cut the sole fillets on the diagonal into strips about 2cm thick.  Mix the breadcrumbs with the cayenne pepper on a plate, put the flour on a separate plate and beat the eggs in a bowl.
  4. Working in batches, coat a few of the fish strips in flour, then the beaten egg and finally the breadcrumbs. Carefully place into the hot oil and cook for about 1 minute until crisp and golden brown, then drain on kitchen paper. Repeat until all the goujons are cooked.
  5. Pile the goujons in a dish or on plates and serve with lemon wedges and tartare sauce.

Note

• You can use other firm white fish fillets, such as hake, John Dory or flounder.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
SBS Food logo
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok

SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.

Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch Food online at SBS On Demand, your SBS TV catch up service. Stream food content and episodes online for free today!
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 25 July 2023 1:24pm
By James Martin

Share this with family and friends