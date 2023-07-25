Fish goujons with tartare sauce

To make the tartare sauce, combine all the ingredients in a small bowl and season. Set aside.

For the goujons, heat the oil in a deep-fat fryer to 190°C (375°F) or in a deep heavy-based saucepan until a breadcrumb sizzles and turns brown when dropped into it (note: hot oil can be dangerous; do not leave unattended).

Meanwhile, cut the sole fillets on the diagonal into strips about 2cm thick. Mix the breadcrumbs with the cayenne pepper on a plate, put the flour on a separate plate and beat the eggs in a bowl.

Working in batches, coat a few of the fish strips in flour, then the beaten egg and finally the breadcrumbs. Carefully place into the hot oil and cook for about 1 minute until crisp and golden brown, then drain on kitchen paper. Repeat until all the goujons are cooked.