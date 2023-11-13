Fried bread with sesame tofu and spiced onions

Preheat the oven to 170°C.

Coat the onion in olive oil, soy sauce, garlic powder and smoked paprika, place on a lined baking tray and bake in the oven for 30 minutes or until caramelised.

In the meantime, mix the flour, water and salt and pepper together until a loose batter is made; you may need a little more water if you find the batter too thick.

Place a heavy-based frying pan or cast-iron pan on high heat and add the oil. Once the oil is super-hot pour in the batter and spread it around so that it is relatively thin. Let it fry until it is golden brown and crisp, being careful not to burn it. If it’s colouring too quickly you may need to turn the heat down to medium heat. Flip and repeat.

Take the now crisp pancake out of the pan and place it on a chopping board. Place the sesame seeds in a pan and toast lightly. Once the white sesame seeds start to change colour, add the sesame oil and then the tofu and salt. Cook on medium heat until the liquid leaches out of the tofu. Cook most of this out but keep some. Finish with salt.