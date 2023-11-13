SBS Food

Fried bread with sesame tofu and spiced onions

The crisp pan-fried bread round serves as the base for a feast of flavours coming together on top.

A round of bread is topped with tofu, cooked onion and fresh coriander.

Fried bread with sesame tofu and spiced onions. Credit: Freshly Picked with Simon Toohey

  • serves

    2

  • prep

    10 minutes

  • cook

    35 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 170°C.
  2. Coat the onion in olive oil, soy sauce, garlic powder and smoked paprika, place on a lined baking tray and bake in the oven for 30 minutes or until caramelised.
  3. In the meantime, mix the flour, water and salt and pepper together until a loose batter is made; you may need a little more water if you find the batter too thick.
  4. Place a heavy-based frying pan or cast-iron pan on high heat and add the oil. Once the oil is super-hot pour in the batter and spread it around so that it is relatively thin. Let it fry until it is golden brown and crisp, being careful not to burn it. If it’s colouring too quickly you may need to turn the heat down to medium heat. Flip and repeat.
  5. Take the now crisp pancake out of the pan and place it on a chopping board. Place the sesame seeds in a pan and toast lightly. Once the white sesame seeds start to change colour, add the sesame oil and then the tofu and salt. Cook on medium heat until the liquid leaches out of the tofu. Cook most of this out but keep some. Finish with salt.
  6. Top the fried bread with onion mixture and tofu, making an even spread, finishing with the coriander and reserved sauce from the baking tray. Serve.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 14 November 2023 9:48am
By Simon Toohey
Source: SBS

