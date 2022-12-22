Fried scones

Fry the scones for 3-5 minutes per side, or until they are golden and cooked through. Remove to a paper-towel lined plate to drain any excess oil before serving.

Roll the dough out to 2 cm thick, then use a drinking glass to cut out thick rounds of dough.

Sprinkle a work surface with flour, then knead the dough until it is light, springy, and no longer sticky. Allow to rest for 15 minutes.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.