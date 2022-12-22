Fried scones

serves
10
people
preparation
20
minutes
cooking
10
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 2 cups (300 g) self-raising flour
- 1 cup (150 g) plain flour, plus extra for kneading
- 2 cups (500 ml) water
- Vegetable oil, for frying
Instructions
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the self-raising flour and plain flour with a wooden spoon. Gradually add the water to form a shaggy dough.
- Sprinkle a work surface with flour, then knead the dough until it is light, springy, and no longer sticky. Allow to rest for 15 minutes.
- While the dough is resting, heat the oil for frying into a large frying pan over medium-high heat.
- Roll the dough out to 2 cm thick, then use a drinking glass to cut out thick rounds of dough.
- Fry the scones for 3-5 minutes per side, or until they are golden and cooked through. Remove to a paper-towel lined plate to drain any excess oil before serving.
Aaron Fa'Aoso showcases Torres Strait Island cuisine in season two of Strait to the Plate.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.