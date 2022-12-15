Fried ti kuih (Glutinous rice cake fritters)

Instructions

To make the nian gao, place the sugar in a medium saucepan over medium heat and let it melt without stirring. Add 2 tablespoons of the boiling water and stir until it turns golden, then gradually add the remaining boiling water and stir until the caramel becomes a clear golden syrup. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool slightly. Tip the glutinous rice flour into a bowl, add the cooled sugar syrup and stir until combined. Line two 11 cm round tins (with a height of about 8 cm) with two or three layers of banana leaves. Place a steamer basket over a saucepan of simmering water. Strain the mixture evenly into the prepared tins, then cover with foil and steam for 2 hours. Remove and allow to cool. These can be stored in an airtight container (see Notes). Slice the cooled nian gao into approximately 1 cm thick slices, then sandwich each slice between a piece of yam and a piece of sweet potato. Set aside while you prepare the batter. To make the batter, sift the flours, turmeric and salt into a mixing bowl. Add the egg and 220 ml water and whisk until smooth. Add a little more water if needed – the batter should be runny enough to coat the sandwiched nian gao. Heat the oil for deep-frying in a wok or deep frying pan over medium heat until hot and a little smoky. Working in batches so you don't overcrowd the pan, dip the sandwiched nian gao into the batter, allowing the excess to drain off, then carefully place in the hot oil. Reduce the heat to medium–low and deep-fry until golden brown on both sides, about 10 minutes. Remove and drain on paper towel before serving.





Notes





• Nian gao can be stored at room temperature for about a week, but in a tropical climate it is best used within 3 days. However, if you store it in the fridge it can keep for up to 6 months.





• If the nian gao is soft and sticky, refrigerate it overnight before cutting.



