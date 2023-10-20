Fried tofu with spicy palm sugar vinaigrette (tahu gejrot)

serves
1
prep
10 minutes
cook
10 minutes
difficulty
Easy
Ingredients
- 175 g palm sugar, very finely shaved
- 40 g tamarind (preferably from a block of tamarind)
- 2 tsp sea salt
- 1 tbsp sweet soy sauce
- vegetable oil, for deep-frying
- 100 g tofu puffs
- 6 green Thai chillies, chopped
- 30 g red Asian shallot
- 1 garlic clove
Instructions
- Place the palm sugar, tamarind, salt and 100 ml water in a small saucepan and stir over low heat until well combined and it comes to a simmer. Add the soy sauce and simmer for 2 -3 minutes or until slightly thickened and reduced. Strain through a sieve, discard the solids and set aside.
- Heat the vegetable oil for deep frying in a saucepan or deep fryer to 180˚C. Cook the tofu puffs for 3 - 4 minutes or until crisp. Drain on paper towel, then cut into small bite-size pieces and place in a bowl.
- Place the chilli, shallot and garlic in a mortar and pestle and pound into a paste. Add to the fried tofu and stir to combine well.
- To serve, place the tofu on a serving plate and drizzle with the dressing.
Experience Bali like the locals on with Lauren Camilleri.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.