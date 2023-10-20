Fried tofu with spicy palm sugar vinaigrette (tahu gejrot)

Place the palm sugar, tamarind, salt and 100 ml water in a small saucepan and stir over low heat until well combined and it comes to a simmer. Add the soy sauce and simmer for 2 -3 minutes or until slightly thickened and reduced. Strain through a sieve, discard the solids and set aside.



Heat the vegetable oil for deep frying in a saucepan or deep fryer to 180˚C. Cook the tofu puffs for 3 - 4 minutes or until crisp. Drain on paper towel, then cut into small bite-size pieces and place in a bowl.



Place the chilli, shallot and garlic in a mortar and pestle and pound into a paste. Add to the fried tofu and stir to combine well.

