Funfetti doughnuts

makes
6
serves
preparation
35
minutes
cooking
30
minutes
difficulty
Mid
level
Ingredients
Donut choux pastry
- ½ cup milk
- ½ cup water
- 115 g (½ cup) butter
- 1¼ cup plain (all-purpose) flour
- 3 eggs
- 4 cups canola oil, for deep frying
Glaze
- ¼ cup milk
- 2 cups icing sugar
- 3 tsp maple syrup
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1-2 tbsp rainbow sprinkles
Buttercream
- 225 g (8oz) butter
- 3 cups icing (powdered) sugar
- Pinch of salt
- 1 tsp vanilla
Toppings
- Store-bought celebration cake, crumbled
- Fruity crispy cereal or coloured sprinkles
Cooling time: 30-45 minutes.
Instructions
- Preheat canola oil to 177°C (350°F) in a large heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven.
- For the doughnuts, make choux pastry: Add milk, water and butter to a small saucepan and heat over medium-low and cook until butter is melted and liquid is simmering.
- Add flour to the hot mixture and stir vigorously to a thick, sticky paste. Transfer to a stand mixer fitted with a paddle. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing on low until dough comes together in a stretchy ball. Scoop dough into a pastry bag fitted with a star tip.
- Pipe doughnut-shaped circles on to separate, small squares of parchment paper.
- Cooking in batches to avoid overcrowding the pot, transfer dough swirls, including the parchment paper, carefully into the hot oil. When dough pulls off the parchment paper, remove the paper from the oil with tongs and discard. Fry for 4 minutes a side, flipping once to ensure even crispiness.
- Transfer doughnuts to a wire rack-covered baking sheet. Set aside to cool.
- For glaze, add milk, icing sugar, maple syrup and vanilla to a large mixing bowl and whisk vigorously to a thick glaze. Add rainbow sprinkles and whisk to combine. Transfer glaze to a spouted cup or bowl and pour over doughnuts.
- For buttercream: Using a stand mixer, combine butter, icing sugar and vanilla in the bowl and mix until soft and fluffy. Transfer to a piping bag fitted with a star tip.
- Sprinkle crumbled celebration cake over the glazed doughnuts. Apply a crown of buttercream above the layer of crumbles. Sprinkle with fruity, crispy cereal (or use more rainbow sprinkles).
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.