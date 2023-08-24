Funfetti doughnuts

Preheat canola oil to 177°C (350°F) in a large heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven.

For the doughnuts, make choux pastry: Add milk, water and butter to a small saucepan and heat over medium-low and cook until butter is melted and liquid is simmering.

Add flour to the hot mixture and stir vigorously to a thick, sticky paste. Transfer to a stand mixer fitted with a paddle. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing on low until dough comes together in a stretchy ball. Scoop dough into a pastry bag fitted with a star tip.

Pipe doughnut-shaped circles on to separate, small squares of parchment paper.

Cooking in batches to avoid overcrowding the pot, transfer dough swirls, including the parchment paper, carefully into the hot oil. When dough pulls off the parchment paper, remove the paper from the oil with tongs and discard. Fry for 4 minutes a side, flipping once to ensure even crispiness.

Transfer doughnuts to a wire rack-covered baking sheet. Set aside to cool.

For glaze, add milk, icing sugar, maple syrup and vanilla to a large mixing bowl and whisk vigorously to a thick glaze. Add rainbow sprinkles and whisk to combine. Transfer glaze to a spouted cup or bowl and pour over doughnuts.

For buttercream: Using a stand mixer, combine butter, icing sugar and vanilla in the bowl and mix until soft and fluffy. Transfer to a piping bag fitted with a star tip.