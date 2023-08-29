SBS Food

Canadian

Galactic chicken asteroids with honey mustard dip

With a twist on the familiar chicken nugget, these crunchy-coated chicken 'asteroids' make excellent grazing food.

CF with Spencer Watts_Galactic Chicken Asteroids.jpg

Galactic chicken asteroids with honey mustard dip. Credit: Comfort Food With Spencer Watts

  • serves

    4

  • prep

    15 minutes

  • cook

    20 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

Ingredients

  • 2 large boneless chicken breasts, cut in large bite-sized pieces
  • 3-4 cups (0.75-1 L) vegetable oil, for deep frying
  • 1 cup puffed quinoa
  • 1 cup millet
  • 1½ tbsp black and white sesame seeds
  • ½ cup polenta (cornmeal)
  • 1 cup plain (all-purpose) flour
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 2 tsp chicken stock powder
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 4 eggs
 

Honey mustard sauce
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 3 tsp Dijon mustard
  • 3 tsp grainy mustard
  • Lemon juice, from ½ lemon
  • 1½ tbsp honey
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp paprika powder
  • 1 tsp white vinegar


Instructions

  1. Preheat vegetable oil in a large pot to 190°C (375°F). Preheat the oven to 190°C (375°F).
  2. To a small bowl, add puffed quinoa, millet, black and white sesame seeds and cornmeal, and toss to combine. Set aside.
  3. To a second bowl, add flour, salt, chicken stock powder and grated Parmesan cheese and toss to combine.
  4. Crack eggs in a third bowl and whisk.
  5. Dip pieces of chicken breast in flour mixture, followed by submerging in whisked eggs, then toss to coat in the quinoa-millet mixture.
  6. Gently lower coated chicken pieces into hot oil in batches to not overcrowd the pot. Fry for 2 minutes, flipping once to ensure even fry. Transfer to a baking (parchment) paper lined baking sheet and finish cooking in the oven for 5-8 minutes or until the internal temperature of chicken reaches 70°C (160°F).
  7. For the sauce, add mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, grainy mustard, lemon juice, honey, salt, paprika powder and white vinegar to a small bowl and mix until fully combined and creamy. Transfer to a small serving dish.
  8. Plate galactic chicken asteroids alongside honey mustard sauce and tuck in!

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Published 29 August 2023
By Spencer Watts
Source: SBS

