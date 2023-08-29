Galactic chicken asteroids with honey mustard dip

Preheat vegetable oil in a large pot to 190°C (375°F). Preheat the oven to 190°C (375°F).

To a small bowl, add puffed quinoa, millet, black and white sesame seeds and cornmeal, and toss to combine. Set aside.

To a second bowl, add flour, salt, chicken stock powder and grated Parmesan cheese and toss to combine.

Crack eggs in a third bowl and whisk.

Dip pieces of chicken breast in flour mixture, followed by submerging in whisked eggs, then toss to coat in the quinoa-millet mixture.

Gently lower coated chicken pieces into hot oil in batches to not overcrowd the pot. Fry for 2 minutes, flipping once to ensure even fry. Transfer to a baking (parchment) paper lined baking sheet and finish cooking in the oven for 5-8 minutes or until the internal temperature of chicken reaches 70°C (160°F).

For the sauce, add mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, grainy mustard, lemon juice, honey, salt, paprika powder and white vinegar to a small bowl and mix until fully combined and creamy. Transfer to a small serving dish.