Galactic chicken asteroids with honey mustard dip

serves
4
people
preparation
15
minutes
cooking
20
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 2 large boneless chicken breasts, cut in large bite-sized pieces
- 3-4 cups (0.75-1 L) vegetable oil, for deep frying
- 1 cup puffed quinoa
- 1 cup millet
- 1½ tbsp black and white sesame seeds
- ½ cup polenta (cornmeal)
- 1 cup plain (all-purpose) flour
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 tsp chicken stock powder
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 4 eggs
Honey mustard sauce
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 3 tsp Dijon mustard
- 3 tsp grainy mustard
- Lemon juice, from ½ lemon
- 1½ tbsp honey
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp paprika powder
- 1 tsp white vinegar
Instructions
- Preheat vegetable oil in a large pot to 190°C (375°F). Preheat the oven to 190°C (375°F).
- To a small bowl, add puffed quinoa, millet, black and white sesame seeds and cornmeal, and toss to combine. Set aside.
- To a second bowl, add flour, salt, chicken stock powder and grated Parmesan cheese and toss to combine.
- Crack eggs in a third bowl and whisk.
- Dip pieces of chicken breast in flour mixture, followed by submerging in whisked eggs, then toss to coat in the quinoa-millet mixture.
- Gently lower coated chicken pieces into hot oil in batches to not overcrowd the pot. Fry for 2 minutes, flipping once to ensure even fry. Transfer to a baking (parchment) paper lined baking sheet and finish cooking in the oven for 5-8 minutes or until the internal temperature of chicken reaches 70°C (160°F).
- For the sauce, add mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, grainy mustard, lemon juice, honey, salt, paprika powder and white vinegar to a small bowl and mix until fully combined and creamy. Transfer to a small serving dish.
- Plate galactic chicken asteroids alongside honey mustard sauce and tuck in!
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.