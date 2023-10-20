Garlic and herb mushrooms with vegan eggs

To make the egg yolks, place all the ingredients except the fennel seeds in a small blender and process until smooth. If you have a smoking machine, place the fennel seeds in the smoking tray and the pipe into the blender. Cover the top of the blender in plastic wrap. Using a flame or lighter, burn the fennel seeds until the blender is filled with smoke. Remove the pipe from the blender and allow the smoke to infuse the ingredients for 5 minutes.



After 5 minutes, process all the ingredients for another 30 seconds, then transfer the mixture to a piping bag and snip off the end to make a small opening. Set aside.



To make the egg whites, place all the ingredients in a bowl and whisk to combine well. Transfer to a piping bag and snip off the end to make a small opening.



Heat a large non - stick frying pan over low - medium heat. Pipe about 2 tablespoons of egg white mixture into the pan, then pipe 2 teaspoons egg yolk mixture in the middle of the egg white. Repeat to make as many eggs as you like (or refrigerate the remaining mixture in the piping bags for up to 2 days). Cover and cook the vegan eggs for 3 minutes or until just set.



Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a large frying pan over medium - high heat. Add the mushrooms and cook for 3 - 5 minutes or until they start to colour. Add the vegan butter and garlic and cook for another 2 minutes or until fragrant. Season to taste, then add the parsley and thyme and toss to combine well. Continue cooking until the mushrooms are golden, then remove from the heat.

