Garlic and herb mushrooms with vegan eggs

A creative way to make a vegan fried egg, using rice flour for the egg white and carrots for the egg yolk. Infused with fennel seed smoke and the black salt, this not only look like a fried egg, but tastes like one.

Garlic and herb mushrooms with vegan eggs Credit: Paradise Kitchen Bali

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 400 g oyster mushrooms
  • 1 tbsp vegan butter
  • 6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 1 tbsp finely chopped parsley
  • 2 tsp thyme leaves
Egg yolks
  • 125 g cooked carrot
  • 1 tsp black salt (kala namak)
  • 1 tbsp cornstarch
  • 2 tbsp soy cream or coconut cream
  • ½ tsp sugar
  • 1 tbsp fennel seeds (if using a smoking machine)
Egg whites
  • 60 g rice flour
  • 100 ml soy cream or coconut cream
  • ¼ tsp black salt (kala namak)
  • 1 tbsp tapioca flour
To serve
  • toasted sourdough
  • smashed avocado
  • wild rocket
  • lime wedges

Instructions

  1. To make the egg yolks, place all the ingredients except the fennel seeds in a small blender and process until smooth. If you have a smoking machine, place the fennel seeds in the smoking tray and the pipe into the blender. Cover the top of the blender in plastic wrap. Using a flame or lighter, burn the fennel seeds until the blender is filled with smoke. Remove the pipe from the blender and allow the smoke to infuse the ingredients for 5 minutes.
  2. After 5 minutes, process all the ingredients for another 30 seconds, then transfer the  mixture to a piping bag and snip off the end to make a small opening. Set aside.
  3. To make the egg whites, place all the ingredients in a bowl and whisk to combine well. Transfer to a piping bag and snip off the end to make a small opening.
  4. Heat a large non - stick frying pan over low - medium heat. Pipe about 2 tablespoons of egg white mixture into the pan, then pipe 2 teaspoons egg yolk mixture in the middle of the egg white. Repeat to make as many eggs as you like (or refrigerate the remaining mixture in the piping bags for up to 2 days). Cover and cook the vegan eggs for 3 minutes or until just set.
  5. Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a large frying pan over medium - high heat. Add the mushrooms and cook for 3 - 5 minutes or until they start to colour. Add the vegan butter and garlic and cook for another 2 minutes or until fragrant. Season to taste, then add the parsley and thyme and toss to combine well. Continue cooking until the mushrooms are golden, then remove from the heat.
  6. Spread the toasted sourdough with smashed avocado, then top with the mushrooms and 1 - 2 eggs and serve with rocket and lime wedges on the side.

Experience Bali like the locals on
Paradise Kitchen Bali
with Lauren Camilleri.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 20 October 2023 11:33am
By Lauren Camilleri
Source: SBS

