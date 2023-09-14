Gingerbread brownie cups

Pre-heat the oven to 180°C (350°F).

Make a double boiler by placing a saucepan with one cup of water on medium heat. Place a heat-proof bowl on top of the saucepan. Add the butter and milk chocolate to the bowl and stir occasionally until it is melted and creamy. In a separate bowl combine the flour, baking powder, cocoa, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and all spice.

Turn the heat off on the double boiler and, using a whisk, add the brown sugar. Once fully incorporated add one egg at a time and mix until smooth. In stages add the dry mix, whisking each time until the brownie mix is smooth and creamy.

Place 4 mugs or medium-size ramekins into a baking dish. Spray each cup with non- stick cooking spray. Divide the batter between the cups or ramekins then add 1 cup of boiling water into the baking dish to create a bain marie. Place in the oven and bake for about 10-15 minutes or until the brownie has puffed up slightly.