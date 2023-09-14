SBS Food

Gingerbread brownie cups

With a lovely mix of gingerbread spices, this brownie pudding is perfect for settling in to watch your favourite TV show. Dig a little hole in your brownie and pop a scoop of ice-cream in!

Gingerbread brownie cups. Credit: Comfort Food With Spencer Watts

Ingredients

  • 250 g unsalted butter
  • 300 g milk chocolate
  • 1⅓ cup cake flour
  • ½ tsp baking powder
  • ⅓ cup cocoa powder
  • ½ tsp cinnamon
  • ½ tsp ground ginger
  • ½ tsp nutmeg
  • ¼ tsp all spice
  • 1⅓ cup packed golden brown sugar
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 cup boiling water
  • Ice-cream of choice (Spencer use maple walnut ice-cream) and flaky salt, to serve

Instructions

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 180°C (350°F).
  2. Make a double boiler by placing a saucepan with one cup of water on medium heat. Place a heat-proof bowl on top of the saucepan. Add the butter and milk chocolate to the bowl and stir occasionally until it is melted and creamy. In a separate bowl combine the flour, baking powder, cocoa, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and all spice.
  3. Turn the heat off on the double boiler and, using a whisk, add the brown sugar. Once fully incorporated add one egg at a time and mix until smooth. In stages add the dry mix, whisking each time until the brownie mix is smooth and creamy.
  4. Place 4 mugs or medium-size ramekins into a baking dish. Spray each cup with non- stick cooking spray. Divide the batter between the cups or ramekins then add 1 cup of boiling water into the baking dish to create a bain marie. Place in the oven and bake for about 10-15 minutes or until the brownie has puffed up slightly.
  5. Once cooked, carefully remove cups from the bain marie and place on serving plates. With a spoon carve out a small hole in the centre of each brownie cup. Scoop ice cream and place where the hole is. Sprinkle ice-cream with a touch of sea salt flakes and enjoy.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 14 September 2023 10:46am
By Spencer Watts
Source: SBS

