Gingerbread brownie cups

serves
4
people
preparation
10
minutes
cooking
20
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 250 g unsalted butter
- 300 g milk chocolate
- 1⅓ cup cake flour
- ½ tsp baking powder
- ⅓ cup cocoa powder
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- ½ tsp ground ginger
- ½ tsp nutmeg
- ¼ tsp all spice
- 1⅓ cup packed golden brown sugar
- 4 eggs
- 1 cup boiling water
- Ice-cream of choice (Spencer use maple walnut ice-cream) and flaky salt, to serve
Instructions
- Pre-heat the oven to 180°C (350°F).
- Make a double boiler by placing a saucepan with one cup of water on medium heat. Place a heat-proof bowl on top of the saucepan. Add the butter and milk chocolate to the bowl and stir occasionally until it is melted and creamy. In a separate bowl combine the flour, baking powder, cocoa, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and all spice.
- Turn the heat off on the double boiler and, using a whisk, add the brown sugar. Once fully incorporated add one egg at a time and mix until smooth. In stages add the dry mix, whisking each time until the brownie mix is smooth and creamy.
- Place 4 mugs or medium-size ramekins into a baking dish. Spray each cup with non- stick cooking spray. Divide the batter between the cups or ramekins then add 1 cup of boiling water into the baking dish to create a bain marie. Place in the oven and bake for about 10-15 minutes or until the brownie has puffed up slightly.
- Once cooked, carefully remove cups from the bain marie and place on serving plates. With a spoon carve out a small hole in the centre of each brownie cup. Scoop ice cream and place where the hole is. Sprinkle ice-cream with a touch of sea salt flakes and enjoy.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.