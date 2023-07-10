Gooey butter cake

Brush a 33 cm x 23 cm (13-by-9-inch) glass baking dish with butter. Line with baking (parchment) paper, leaving a 5 cm (2 inch) overhang on each of the long sides, and butter. Set aside.

Make the cake: In a small bowl, stir together milk and yeast; let stand until slightly foamy, about 5 minutes.

In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter, sugar and salt until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add flour in two additions, alternating with the milk mixture. Beat on medium speed until it forms a soft dough, 3 to 5 minutes.

Press dough into prepared baking dish and cover loosely with plastic wrap. Set aside in a warm place until puffy and full of air, about 1 hour.

Make the topping: Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F). In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the butter, sugar and salt on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add egg, egg yolk and vanilla and beat to combine, scraping down sides of bowl. Add flour in two additions, alternating with corn syrup. Beat until thoroughly combined.