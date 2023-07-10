Gooey butter cake

serves
20
people
preparation
15
minutes
cooking
20
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
Cake
- 115 g unsalted butter, room temperature, plus more for baking dish
- ¼ cup warm full cream (whole) milk (38°C/100°F)
- 7 g (1 envelope) active dry yeast
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 1 tsp coarse salt
- 2 large eggs
- 2 cups plain (all-purpose) flour
Topping
- 230 g unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1⅓ cups granulated sugar
- ¾ tsp coarse salt
- 1 large egg, plus 1 large yolk
- 3 tsp pure vanilla extract
- 1⅓ cups plain (all-purpose) flour
- ¼ cup light corn syrup
- Confectioners' sugar, for dusting
Rising time: about 1 hour.
Instructions
- Brush a 33 cm x 23 cm (13-by-9-inch) glass baking dish with butter. Line with baking (parchment) paper, leaving a 5 cm (2 inch) overhang on each of the long sides, and butter. Set aside.
- Make the cake: In a small bowl, stir together milk and yeast; let stand until slightly foamy, about 5 minutes.
- In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter, sugar and salt until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add flour in two additions, alternating with the milk mixture. Beat on medium speed until it forms a soft dough, 3 to 5 minutes.
- Press dough into prepared baking dish and cover loosely with plastic wrap. Set aside in a warm place until puffy and full of air, about 1 hour.
- Make the topping: Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F). In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the butter, sugar and salt on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add egg, egg yolk and vanilla and beat to combine, scraping down sides of bowl. Add flour in two additions, alternating with corn syrup. Beat until thoroughly combined.
- Spread topping evenly over risen dough using an offset spatula. Bake until just golden around the edges, about 20 minutes. Let cool completely in baking dish on a wire rack before dusting with confectioners' sugar and serving.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.