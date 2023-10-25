Grilled beets with creamy feta and zata’ar vinaigrette

Swirl the creamy feta onto a plate and place the beets on top. Drizzle with vinaigrette and sprinkle with pistachios. Serve.

Peel the beets and cut into quarters. Season with salt. Place on the grill and cook, turning often, until fork tender (approximately 10-12 minutes). If using larger beets, par-boil before grilling. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.