Canadian

Grilled beets with creamy feta and zata’ar vinaigrette

Grilling beats adds a little charriness to their natural sweetness, and here they are served with creamy feta and a zesty vinagrette, creating explosive little bites of flavour.

On a round, dark board with a cut-out handle coloured beets are scattered over a round creamy base. The beets are sprinkled with pistachios.

Grilled beets with creamy feta and zata’ar vinaigrette. Credit: Fun'Q with Spencer Watts

  • serves

    6

  • prep

    10 minutes

  • cook

    10 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

Ingredients

Baby beets
  • 900 g (2 lb) golden, purple and candy cane baby beet
  • Pinch of salt
  • 3 tsp (15 ml) olive oil
  • Pistachio nuts, to garnish
Whipped feta
  • 1 cup crumbled feta
  • ⅓ cup buttermilk
  • 1 tsp minced (crushed) garlic
  • 3 tsp (15 ml) lemon juice
  • ½ tsp cumin
Za’atar vinaigrette
  • ¼ cup white wine vinegar
  • 3 tsp za’atar spice
  • 2 tsp sugar
  • ½ cup grape seed oil
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp pepper

Instructions

  • Pre-heat the grill to high heat.
  • Peel the beets and cut into quarters. Season with salt. Place on the grill and cook, turning often, until fork tender (approximately 10-12 minutes). If using larger beets, par-boil before grilling. Remove from the heat and set aside.
  • In a mini food processor add feta, buttermilk, garlic, lemon juice and cumin. Blitz until thick and creamy.
  • Combine the white wine vinegar, zata’ar, sugar, oil and salt and pepper and mix well.
  • Swirl the creamy feta onto a plate and place the beets on top. Drizzle with vinaigrette and sprinkle with pistachios. Serve.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 26 October 2023 10:01am
By Spencer Watts
Source: SBS

