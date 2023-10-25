Grilled beets with creamy feta and zata’ar vinaigrette

serves
6
prep
10 minutes
cook
10 minutes
difficulty
Easy
serves
6
people
preparation
10
minutes
cooking
10
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
Baby beets
- 900 g (2 lb) golden, purple and candy cane baby beet
- Pinch of salt
- 3 tsp (15 ml) olive oil
- Pistachio nuts, to garnish
Whipped feta
- 1 cup crumbled feta
- ⅓ cup buttermilk
- 1 tsp minced (crushed) garlic
- 3 tsp (15 ml) lemon juice
- ½ tsp cumin
Za’atar vinaigrette
- ¼ cup white wine vinegar
- 3 tsp za’atar spice
- 2 tsp sugar
- ½ cup grape seed oil
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp pepper
Instructions
- Pre-heat the grill to high heat.
- Peel the beets and cut into quarters. Season with salt. Place on the grill and cook, turning often, until fork tender (approximately 10-12 minutes). If using larger beets, par-boil before grilling. Remove from the heat and set aside.
- In a mini food processor add feta, buttermilk, garlic, lemon juice and cumin. Blitz until thick and creamy.
- Combine the white wine vinegar, zata’ar, sugar, oil and salt and pepper and mix well.
- Swirl the creamy feta onto a plate and place the beets on top. Drizzle with vinaigrette and sprinkle with pistachios. Serve.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.