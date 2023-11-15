Grilled oysters with prosciutto and parmigiano

Set up your grill for direct grilling and heat to medium-high (204°C /400°F).

Make the topping: Melt the butter in a small skillet. Add the prosciutto and spring onion (scallion) whites and saute until browned and crisp, 2 minutes. Let the mixture cool to room temperature, then stir in the lemon zest.

Shuck the oysters, sliding the knife under each bivalve to loosen it from the bottom shell. Discard the top shell. Arrange the oysters in a shellfish rack so you don’t lose the juices. (Alternatively, balance the shells between the bars of the grill grate.) Place a spoonful of the prosciutto-butter mixture in each oyster. Top with a pinch of spring onion (scallion greens) and a sprinkling of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.

Add the wood to the coals, if using. Place the oysters on their rack on the grill grate. Grill until the oysters are barely cooked and the juices are bubbling, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve at once, with a squeeze of lemon juice (optional).