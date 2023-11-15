SBS Food

Grilled oysters with prosciutto and parmigiano

A lot of people eat oysters raw, on the half shell and they're certainly delicious that way. But I think you'll find the complex flavours that come from grilling are even more delightful.

Juicy oysters sit on a round black metal tray, with slices of lemon alongside.

Grilled oysters with prosciutto and parmigiano. Credit: Project Fire

Ingredients

Topping mixture
  • 85 g unsalted butter
  • 85 g (3 oz) very thinly sliced prosciutto, cut into matchsticks
  • 3 spring onions (scallions), trimmed, white parts minced, green parts thinly sliced on the diagonal
  • Freshly grated zest 1 lemon (reserve zested lemons to use juice when serving)
Oysters
  • 18 oysters in the shell
  • ½ cup (55g /2 oz) freshly and finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • 2½ tbsp chopped flat leaf parsley
  • 1 baguette, for serving (optional)
You’ll also need: an oyster knife; a shellfish grilling rack (optional) 2 or 3 hardwood chunks or 1 cup hardwood chips, unsoaked (optional).

Instructions

  1. Set up your grill for direct grilling and heat to medium-high (204°C /400°F).
  2. Make the topping: Melt the butter in a small skillet. Add the prosciutto and spring onion (scallion) whites and saute until browned and crisp, 2 minutes. Let the mixture cool to room temperature, then stir in the lemon zest.
  3. Shuck the oysters, sliding the knife under each bivalve to loosen it from the bottom shell. Discard the top shell. Arrange the oysters in a shellfish rack so you don’t lose the juices. (Alternatively, balance the shells between the bars of the grill grate.) Place a spoonful of the prosciutto-butter mixture in each oyster. Top with a pinch of spring onion (scallion greens) and a sprinkling of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
  4. Add the wood to the coals, if using. Place the oysters on their rack on the grill grate. Grill until the oysters are barely cooked and the juices are bubbling, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve at once, with a squeeze of lemon juice (optional).
  5. Meanwhile, for the bread, if using: Cut the bread into 2.5 cm x 2.5 cm x 12 cm strips (cut into long pieces first, then into strips). Direct grill until golden, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Use to soak up the juices.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

By Steven Raichlen
Source: SBS

