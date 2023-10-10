Grilled PB&J pizza with banana

Preheat the grill to high heat. Place a pizza stone onto the grill to heat through for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, place the peanut butter into a bowl, add powdered sugar and mix to combine. Add bananas to the bowl. Mash and gently stir to combine.

With well-floured hands, stretch and pull the pizza dough to desired size and shape. Place the stretched dough onto the pizza stone and using a fork, poke several holes in the dough so that it doesn’t rise too much.

Place grape jelly into a small pan and place onto the grill to liquify.

Cook the pizza for 2 minutes with the lid closed. Lift the lid and spread the peanut butter and banana mixture all over the pizza going from edge to edge. Cook for another 4-8 minutes until the dough is full cooked. It will vary depending on how thick your crust is.

Remove the pizza from the grill using a paddle and place on your cutting board.

Pour the liquified jam into a squeeze bottle. Starting at the centre of the pizza, squeeze a spiral circle of jam on the pizza. Using a knife or skewer pull the jam into a web pattern, if desired.