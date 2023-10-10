Grilled PB&J pizza with banana

serves
8
prep
20 minutes
cook
10 minutes
difficulty
Easy
Ingredients
- 1.5 cups creamy peanut butter
- 1½ tbsp icing sugar
- 1 banana
- 1 fresh pizza dough ball
- Flour, for shaping pizza
- ½ cup grape jelly (see Note)
You will need a pizza stone for this recipe. This is best cooked in a barbecue with a lid.
Instructions
- Preheat the grill to high heat. Place a pizza stone onto the grill to heat through for 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, place the peanut butter into a bowl, add powdered sugar and mix to combine. Add bananas to the bowl. Mash and gently stir to combine.
- With well-floured hands, stretch and pull the pizza dough to desired size and shape. Place the stretched dough onto the pizza stone and using a fork, poke several holes in the dough so that it doesn’t rise too much.
- Place grape jelly into a small pan and place onto the grill to liquify.
- Cook the pizza for 2 minutes with the lid closed. Lift the lid and spread the peanut butter and banana mixture all over the pizza going from edge to edge. Cook for another 4-8 minutes until the dough is full cooked. It will vary depending on how thick your crust is.
- Remove the pizza from the grill using a paddle and place on your cutting board.
- Pour the liquified jam into a squeeze bottle. Starting at the centre of the pizza, squeeze a spiral circle of jam on the pizza. Using a knife or skewer pull the jam into a web pattern, if desired.
- Slice and serve immediately.
Note
Grape jelly is a clear version of jam, usually made from red grapes. You can buy grape jelly and grape jams from various supermarkets and specialist retailers. However, you can use whatever favourite jam or jelly you like.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.