SBS Food

www.sbs.com.au/food

Australian

Grilled peaches with oat milk custard

Classic grilled peaches are served with a vanilla oat milk custard.

A wide blue-black bowl is half-filled with a creamy custard. Grilled and fresh peaches sit in and beside the custard, garnished with chopped nuts, small white flowers and sliced cumquat.

Grilled peaches with oat milk custard. Credit: Freshly Picked with Simon Toohey

  • serves

    2

  • prep

    5 minutes

  • cook

    10 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

serves

2

people

preparation

5

minutes

cooking

10

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 3 peaches
  • Olive oil
  • 1 punnet elderflower (or other edible small flowers)
  • 20 g roasted hazelnuts
  • 1 cumquat

Oat custard
  • 200 ml oat milk
  • 80 g icing sugar
  • 1 tsp cornflour
  • 1 tsp vanilla essence
  • 1 lemon, zest only

Instructions

  1. Heat a griddle (grill) pan. Cut two of the peaches in half, remove the pit, and rub the cut sides with a little oil. Place on hot pan and cook until the lines are showing nice and dark. Roate peaches to crosshatch the lines and cook for a little longer. Remove from the heat and allow to cool.
  2. Place the oat milk in a small pan. Mix the icing sugar and cornflour together then mix a very small amount of oat milk into the dry mixture to wet it. This helps to stop the dry mixture clumping. Pour this sludge back into the oat milk, add the vanilla and mix until thickened.
  3. Place the fruit in a bowl, pour the custard on the side, and add the flowers, hazelnuts, sliced cumquat and small wedges of the fresh remaining peach.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 10 November 2023 1:20pm
By Simon Toohey
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Popular recipes

Mango laddu credit Anchal Verma (2).jpg

Mango ladoo

Indian

Seafood spring roll (Chả Giò Rế)

Seafood spring roll (chả giò rế)

Vietnamese

Asparagus frittata

Asparagus frittata

Italian

Two slices of toast, topped with tofu scramble and slices of red capsicum, sit on a wide, modern pale-glazed pottern plate.

Rose harissa scramble with baby spinach on toast

Australian

A fudgy piece of brownie sits on a wooden board. Behind it, two more pieces and a large uncut slab of brownie can be seen, out of focus.

Double-choc brownies

Australian

Two golden jaffle triangles sit on a white plate with a small pile of saad and a pickle alongside

Mushroom ragu jaffles with rocket, pear and red pepper salad

Australian

Spring green risotto

Italian

Barbecue ribs with waldorf slaw

American