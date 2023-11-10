Grilled peaches with oat milk custard

Heat a griddle (grill) pan. Cut two of the peaches in half, remove the pit, and rub the cut sides with a little oil. Place on hot pan and cook until the lines are showing nice and dark. Roate peaches to crosshatch the lines and cook for a little longer. Remove from the heat and allow to cool.

Place the oat milk in a small pan. Mix the icing sugar and cornflour together then mix a very small amount of oat milk into the dry mixture to wet it. This helps to stop the dry mixture clumping. Pour this sludge back into the oat milk, add the vanilla and mix until thickened.