Grilled peaches with oat milk custard

serves
2
prep
5 minutes
cook
10 minutes
difficulty
Easy
serves
2
people
preparation
5
minutes
cooking
10
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 3 peaches
- Olive oil
- 1 punnet elderflower (or other edible small flowers)
- 20 g roasted hazelnuts
- 1 cumquat
Oat custard
- 200 ml oat milk
- 80 g icing sugar
- 1 tsp cornflour
- 1 tsp vanilla essence
- 1 lemon, zest only
Instructions
- Heat a griddle (grill) pan. Cut two of the peaches in half, remove the pit, and rub the cut sides with a little oil. Place on hot pan and cook until the lines are showing nice and dark. Roate peaches to crosshatch the lines and cook for a little longer. Remove from the heat and allow to cool.
- Place the oat milk in a small pan. Mix the icing sugar and cornflour together then mix a very small amount of oat milk into the dry mixture to wet it. This helps to stop the dry mixture clumping. Pour this sludge back into the oat milk, add the vanilla and mix until thickened.
- Place the fruit in a bowl, pour the custard on the side, and add the flowers, hazelnuts, sliced cumquat and small wedges of the fresh remaining peach.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.