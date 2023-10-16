Grilled steak tacos with roasted hot sauce and charred corn & feta salsa

For the hot sauce: Wrap the garlic up in tinfoil with a drizzle of oil and place on the barbecue grill for about 15 minutes.

Roast all the sauce veg (still whole) until soft and slightly charred using the indirect side of your barbecue where the heat is low.

Once charred, remove the stalks from the veggies and seeds from the red pepper. Remove peel from onions. Roughly chop the veg, then crush your veggies together in a pestle and mortar to make a nice sauce, making sure to keep some texture. Season well with salt and pepper.

Meanwhile, for the salsa: Char the corn over a high heat for approximately 10 minutes and allow to cool before slicing the kernels from the cob.

Finely dice the red onion and combine it in a bowl with the lime juice, then leave to sit for 5 minutes.

Crumble the feta into a large bowl and add in the chopped basil, chopped mint and cured red onion and toss to combine.

Meanwhile, for the steak: Remove the steak from the fridge, season generously with sea salt and pat dry then rub a layer of olive oil over the meat and season with some more salt.

Sear the steak over a high heat for 4-6 minutes on each side. For medium rare, bring the steak to an internal temperature of 52°C; for well done, 71°C.

Place the steak in some tin foil, add the butter and thyme, wrap up and leave to rest for 10 minutes to let the meat relax and the meat juices redistribute throughout the meat.

Once rested, slice the steak against the grain then mix the cut meat in with the buttery resting juices.