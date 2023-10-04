Grilled tofu in pita with Middle Eastern flavours

Set up your grill for direct grilling and heat to medium-high.

Make the pickled onions: Combine the vinegar, salt, and sugar in a mixing bowl. Add the onions and set aside. (Cover and refrigerate if not using right away.)

Make the rub: In a small bowl, combine the spices and mix with your fingers to eliminate any lumps. Set aside.

Arrange the tofu “steaks” in a single layer in a baking dish. Brush both sides with olive oil and season generously with the rub. Set aside.

Make the tahini sauce: Combine the tahini, garlic, lemon zest and lemon juice. Whisk to combine. Add salt to taste. Thin to a pourable consistency with water (about 1 tablespoon). Whisk again, then transfer to a small serving bowl or cruet.

Sprinkle the watermelon wedges on both sides with the nigella seeds.

Brush and oil the grill grate with vegetable oil.

Grill the pita bread until lightly toasted, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Grill the watermelon on both sides until marked with grill marks (you want the watermelon to stay crunchy on the inside).

Grill the tofu until marked with grill marks and warmed through, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board and slice into 8 mm (3/8 inch) pieces. Arrange on a platter along with the pita bread, scallions, cucumber, cornichon and peppers.