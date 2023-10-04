Grilled tofu in pita with Middle Eastern flavours

serves
Ingredients
Pickled onion
- 1 red onion, peeled and thinly sliced crosswise
- 1 cup rice vinegar
- 3 tsp maple sugar or granulated sugar
- 1½ tsp salt
Rub
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp granulated garlic
- 1 tsp Aleppo pepper
- 2 tsp sweet paprika
- 1 tsp ground turmeric
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1½ tsp coarse salt (sea or kosher)
- 1 tsp freshly ground black pepper
Tofu
- 350 g (12 oz) extra firm tofu, drained if water-packed, sliced into 4 “steaks” (See Note)
- Extra virgin olive oil
Tahini sauce
- 1 cup tahini (sesame seed paste)
- 1 clove garlic, peeled and finely grated or minced
- 2 tsp fresh lemon zest
- Juice of ½ lemon
- Water, to thin sauce
- Coarse salt (sea or kosher), to taste
Watermelon
- 4 wedges seedless watermelon, each about 2 cm (¾ inch) thick
- Nigella seeds (black onion seeds)
For serving
- 4 pita breads
- 2 spring onions (scallions), trimmed, white and green parts thinly sliced crosswise
- ½ English cucumber, thinly sliced
- ½ cup cornichon (small French pickles)
- 2-3 small hot or sweet peppers, thinly sliced (seed if milder peppers are desired)
Instructions
- Set up your grill for direct grilling and heat to medium-high.
- Make the pickled onions: Combine the vinegar, salt, and sugar in a mixing bowl. Add the onions and set aside. (Cover and refrigerate if not using right away.)
- Make the rub: In a small bowl, combine the spices and mix with your fingers to eliminate any lumps. Set aside.
- Arrange the tofu “steaks” in a single layer in a baking dish. Brush both sides with olive oil and season generously with the rub. Set aside.
- Make the tahini sauce: Combine the tahini, garlic, lemon zest and lemon juice. Whisk to combine. Add salt to taste. Thin to a pourable consistency with water (about 1 tablespoon). Whisk again, then transfer to a small serving bowl or cruet.
- Sprinkle the watermelon wedges on both sides with the nigella seeds.
- Brush and oil the grill grate with vegetable oil.
- Grill the pita bread until lightly toasted, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Grill the watermelon on both sides until marked with grill marks (you want the watermelon to stay crunchy on the inside).
- Grill the tofu until marked with grill marks and warmed through, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board and slice into 8 mm (3/8 inch) pieces. Arrange on a platter along with the pita bread, scallions, cucumber, cornichon and peppers.
- To assemble, slice an edge off each pita bread and open the pocket. Add sliced tofu, scallions, cucumber, cornichon and peppers as desired. Drizzle with the tahini sauce. Serve with the watermelon wedges.
Note
If the tofu seems especially wet, angle a cutting board by the sink (elevate the edge of the board with a folded dish towel), lay the tofu on the board, and lay gently place something heavy (like a cast iron skillet) on the tofu to press out some of the water. This will take about 30 minutes.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.