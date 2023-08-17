Gumbo domes

of the cajun spice mix (or to taste)

Instructions

For the Cajun spice mix: In a small mixing bowl, add all ingredient and mix well. Reserve.



For the gumbo: To a large heavy bottomed-pot or Dutch oven, add bacon lardon and slowly raise heat to medium, rendering fat slowly. Add sliced sausage and cook until browned and bacon slightly crispy.



Add diced onion, diced celery and diced capsicum and stir, coating in bacon and sausage drippings. Add minced or grated garlic and sauté until fragrant. Add butter and stir to melt and combine with the contents of the pot. Add 1 tsp prepared Cajun spice mix and stir. Create browned roux in the pot by sprinkling plain (all-purpose) flour overtop contents, stirring frequently until flour mixes with fats at the bottom and browns. Gradually add beef stock to the pot, stirring to combine and create the rich gumbo gravy. Add tomato purée, lime juice and chopped cilantro and stir to combine fully. Add raw prawns (shrimp) and cook until flesh just starts turning pink.



Transfer hot gumbo to a large baking pan and set aside to cool completely.



Once gumbo has cooled, transfer to two oven safe serving dishes.



Preheat the oven to 190°C (375°F).



Lay your chilled sheet of puff pastry on a floured surface and lightly dust the top of the sheet with more flour. Using a sharp knife and lid or bowl, slice circles of pastry about 1.5-2.5cm (½-1 inch) larger in diameter than your serving dishes. Using a pastry brush, apply egg wash to the outer edge of each circle and lay on top of each serving dish. Brush egg wash over the exterior of the puff pastry.



Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the puff pastry is crisp and golden brown.







Note

