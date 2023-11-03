Hemp burgers with all the trimmings

Line a baking tray with baking paper and lightly oil.

Add the hemp seeds, chickpeas, chickpea flour, cumin seeds, garlic, onion, coriander, salt and pepper to a bowl and with a masher, mash to a paste.

Divide the mixture into 4, and using wet hands, shape one portion of the mixture into a patty shape. Place on the baking tray. Repeat until all the mixture is done.

Heat the 40 ml of oil in a large, nonstick frying pan, on medium-high heat. When the oil is hot gently place the hemp burgers in the pan and press very lightly with a spatula. Cook on each side for 5 to 10 minutes, turn and repeat for an extra 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, slice the tomato and other half of the onion in rounds. Tear the leaves off the iceberg. Slice the buns in half. Spread the insides of the rolls with oat butter. Remove the burgers from the pan and place the buttered buns down to toast while the burgers rest.