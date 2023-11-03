Hemp burgers with all the trimmings

serves
serves
4
people
preparation
10
minutes
cooking
20
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- ¼ cup hemp seeds
- 1 420 g can chickpeas (with 40 ml of the liquid)
- 3 tbsp chickpea flour or hemp flour or plain flour
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 clove garlic, roughly diced
- ¼ brown onion, diced
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- 1 tsp each salt and pepper
- 40 ml extra virgin olive oil or vegetable oil
To serve
- Brown onion (left over from the onion used in the patty)
- 2 tomatoes
- Iceberg lettuce
- 4 vegan bread buns
- 50 g cultured oat butter or other vegan butter
- 100 ml rose harissa, or to taste (see Note)
- Vegan mayonnaise (see Note)
Instructions
- Line a baking tray with baking paper and lightly oil.
- Add the hemp seeds, chickpeas, chickpea flour, cumin seeds, garlic, onion, coriander, salt and pepper to a bowl and with a masher, mash to a paste.
- Divide the mixture into 4, and using wet hands, shape one portion of the mixture into a patty shape. Place on the baking tray. Repeat until all the mixture is done.
- Heat the 40 ml of oil in a large, nonstick frying pan, on medium-high heat. When the oil is hot gently place the hemp burgers in the pan and press very lightly with a spatula. Cook on each side for 5 to 10 minutes, turn and repeat for an extra 5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, slice the tomato and other half of the onion in rounds. Tear the leaves off the iceberg. Slice the buns in half. Spread the insides of the rolls with oat butter. Remove the burgers from the pan and place the buttered buns down to toast while the burgers rest.
- Once toasted, layer the bun with some rose harissa, mayo, the hemp seed patty, onion, lettuce, tomato and then burger bun.
Note
You can use purchased rose harissa aioli instead of the rose harissa and vegan mayonnaise.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.