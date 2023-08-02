Herb quiche with rye crust

Make the crust: In a food processor, pulse flours, salt and seeds to combine. Add butter and pulse until mixture resembles coarse meal. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons + 1 tsp ice water. Pulse until dough is crumbly but just holds together; if necessary, add up to 3 teaspoons more water. Transfer dough to a piece of plastic wrap and form into a disk. Wrap and refrigerate at least 1 hour and up to overnight.

On a floured surface, roll out dough to a 33 cm (13 inch) round, 3 mm (⅛ inch) thick. Fit into a 23 cm (9 inch) pie plate. Fold edges of dough under and crimp. Freeze 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 200˚C (400˚F). Line pastry shell with parchment; fill with pie weights or dried beans. Transfer pie plate to a rimmed baking tray (sheet) and bake 20 minutes. Remove paper and beans. Bake until golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let crust cool completely.

Make the filling: Reduce oven to 190˚C (375˚F). In a bowl, whisk together eggs, cream, milk, salt, and pepper. Set pie plate on a rimmed baking sheet and pour custard into cooled crust, stopping just short of top.