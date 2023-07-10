Hermit bars

Rich with molasses, hermit bars are spicy, old-fashioned treats that keep for days.

Ingredients

  • 130 g unsalted butter, room temperature, plus more for pan
  • 2 cups plain (all-purpose) flour
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 2 tsp ground ginger
  • 1¾ tsp ground cinnamon
  • ½ tsp kosher salt
  • ¼ tsp ground cloves
  • 1 cup packed light-brown sugar
  • 1 large egg, room temperature
  • ¼ cup unsulfured molasses
  • ¾ cup raisins

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 190°C (375°F). Butter a 20 cm x 20 cm x 5 cm (8-by-8-by-2-inch) pan and line with baking (parchment) paper, leaving a 5 cm (2 inch) overhang. Butter parchment; set pan aside.
  2. In a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, salt and cloves; set aside.
  3. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the butter and sugar on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add egg; beat until combined, scraping down sides of bowl once. Add molasses; beat until combined and scrape down sides of bowl. Add the flour mixture and raisins; beat on low until dough just comes together, about 1 minute.
  4. Press dough into prepared pan. Bake until golden but still very soft to the touch, 20 to 25 minutes.
  5. Transfer pan to a wire rack to cool completely. Cut into bars. Hermit bars can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature up to 1 week.

Note

• The dough can be frozen, wrapped well in plastic, for up to one month; thaw overnight in the refrigerator before proceeding.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 10 July 2023
By Martha Stewart

