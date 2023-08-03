Honey whole-wheat bread

In a small bowl, stir honey into water, then sprinkle with yeast. Let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes.

In a bowl, stir together flour and salt, then stir in yeast mixture and melted butter just until a dough forms. Knead on a lightly floured surface until smooth, 5 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a large, buttered bowl, drape with plastic wrap, and let rise in a warm spot until dough doubles in bulk, about 45 minutes.

Preheat oven to 190°C (375°F).. Butter a 23 cm x 13 cm (9 inch x -5 inch) loaf pan. Punch down dough. Shape into an 20cm (8 inch) square, about 2.5 cm (1 inch) thick. Fold in two opposite sides to meet in the middle, overlapping slightly. Press seam to seal. Place dough seam side down in prepared pan. Sprinkle with flour. Drape with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm spot to ¾ inch above top of pan, 30 to 45 minutes.