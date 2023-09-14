Hot and sour coconut calamari

Instructions

To make the chilli paste, place all the ingredients in a blender and process until smooth. To make the hot and sour sauce, heat the coconut oil in a large heavy - based frying pan over medium heat. Add the garlic, ginger, leek and mushroom and cook, stirring occasionally for 2 minutes or until fragrant. Add the chilli paste and stir for another 5 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients, stir to combine well, then simmer until the mixture reaches a good sauce consistency. Remove from the heat and set aside. The sauce will keep refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week. To make the calamari, using a small sharp knife, score the coconut meat crosswise. Bring a small saucepan of lightly salted water to the boil, add the coconut meat and cook for 1 minute. Drain and place in a bowl. Add all the remaining ingredients except the flour and vegetable oil and stir to combine well. Heat the oil for deep frying in a saucepan over medium high heat until it reaches about 180˚C. Dust the coconut calamari in the flour, then fry until golden and crisp. Drain on paper towel. Meanwhile, heat the coconut oil in a heavy based frying pan over medium heat. Add the onion and ginger and stir for 5 -6 minutes or until soft. Stir in the garlic, leek and mushrooms and cook for another 3- 4 minutes or until fragrant. Add the capsicum and pineapple and stir for 5 minutes or until softened. Add the hot and sour sauce and simmer for 2 minutes. Add the crisp calamari and cook until well coated. Add the apple cider vinegar, coconut aminos, sesame oil, pepper, sugar and mushroom powder and stir until well combined. Serve immediately with steamed rice or mashed sweet potato.





Note:





Mushroom powder is a seasoning available from Asian food stores. If you can’t find it, just season the broth with salt.



