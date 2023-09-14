Hot and sour coconut calamari

serves
4
prep
45 minutes
cook
20 minutes
difficulty
Mid
serves
4
people
preparation
45
minutes
cooking
20
minutes
difficulty
Mid
level
Ingredients
- 4 tbsp coconut oil
- ½ small red onion, thinly sliced
- 1 tbsp thinly sliced ginger
- 1 tbsp finely chopped garlic
- ½ small leek, finely chopped
- 60 g chopped shiitake mushrooms
- ½ small green capsicum, seeded and thinly sliced
- ½ small red capsicum, seeded and thinly sliced
- 120 g chopped pineapple
- 2 spring onions, thinly sliced
- 2 tsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 tbsp coconut aminos
- 1 tbsp sesame oil
- 2 tsp ground black pepper
- 2 tsp coconut sugar or palm sugar
- pinch of mushroom powder
Chilli paste
- 2 cups seeded and chopped red chilli
- 1 ½ tbsp finely chopped garlic
- 1 ½ tbsp finely chopped red Asian shallot
- 2 tbsp finely chopped ginger
Hot and sour sauce
- 3 tbsp coconut oil
- 1 tbsp finely chopped garlic
- 1 tbsp finely chopped ginger
- ¼ cup finely chopped leek
- ¼ cup finely chopped shiitake mushrooms
- 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 2 tbsp coconut aminos
- 2 tsp sesame oil
- 1 tsp grated coconut sugar or palm sugar
Calamari
- 500 g young coconut flesh
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 2 tsp lime juice
- 1 tsp coarsely ground black pepper
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- 1 tsp grated nutmeg
- 1 tsp nori powder
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 2 tsp coconut aminos
- 75 g (½ cup) rice flour
- 75 g (½ cup) tapioca starch (or cassava flour)
- 500 ml (2 cups) vegetable oil, for deep frying
Instructions
- To make the chilli paste, place all the ingredients in a blender and process until smooth.
- To make the hot and sour sauce, heat the coconut oil in a large heavy - based frying pan over medium heat. Add the garlic, ginger, leek and mushroom and cook, stirring occasionally for 2 minutes or until fragrant. Add the chilli paste and stir for another 5 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients, stir to combine well, then simmer until the mixture reaches a good sauce consistency. Remove from the heat and set aside. The sauce will keep refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
- To make the calamari, using a small sharp knife, score the coconut meat crosswise. Bring a small saucepan of lightly salted water to the boil, add the coconut meat and cook for 1 minute. Drain and place in a bowl. Add all the remaining ingredients except the flour and vegetable oil and stir to combine well.
- Heat the oil for deep frying in a saucepan over medium high heat until it reaches about 180˚C. Dust the coconut calamari in the flour, then fry until golden and crisp. Drain on paper towel.
- Meanwhile, heat the coconut oil in a heavy based frying pan over medium heat. Add the onion and ginger and stir for 5 -6 minutes or until soft. Stir in the garlic, leek and mushrooms and cook for another 3- 4 minutes or until fragrant.
- Add the capsicum and pineapple and stir for 5 minutes or until softened. Add the hot and sour sauce and simmer for 2 minutes. Add the crisp calamari and cook until well coated. Add the apple cider vinegar, coconut aminos, sesame oil, pepper, sugar and mushroom powder and stir until well combined.
- Serve immediately with steamed rice or mashed sweet potato.
Note:
Mushroom powder is a seasoning available from Asian food stores. If you can’t find it, just season the broth with salt.
Experience Bali like the locals on Paradise Kitchen Bali with Lauren Camilleri.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.