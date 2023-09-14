Jackfruit lawar

To make the curry paste, place all the ingredients except the coconut oil in a food processor or mortar and pestle and process or pound until a paste forms. If necessary, add 1 -2 tablespoons of water to help the blade work more efficiently.

Heat the coconut oil in a heavy - based frying pan over medium - high heat. Add the curry paste and cook, stirring regularly for about 20 minutes or until the oil starts to separate. Remove from the pan and set aside. The curry paste will keep refrigerated for up to 2 weeks, or frozen for up to 2 months.

To make the suna ceku, heat the coconut oil in a small frying pan over medium - high heat. Add the garlic and kencur or galangal and stir for 5 minutes or until golden and crisp. Drain on paper towel and set aside.

To make the sambal goreng, heat the coconut oil in the same frying pan over medium - high heat. Add the shallot, garlic and chilli and stir until golden and crisp. Drain on paper towel and set aside.

If using fresh jackfruit, bring a saucepan of water to the boil, add the jackfruit and simmer for 25 minutes or until tender. Drain and set aside until cool enough to handle. Finely chop the jackfruit and place in a large bowl. Add the grated coconut, salt, suna ceku, sambal goreng (reserving a little to garnish) and 80 g of the curry paste. Using your hands, massage all the ingredients together very well.