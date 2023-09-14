Jackfruit rendang

Bring a large saucepan of lightly salted water to the boil. If using fresh jackfruit, add to the boiling water along with the potatoes and simmer for 20 minutes, then drain. If using tinned jackfruit, just add the potatoes to the boiling water and not the jackfruit.



Place the coconut in a large dry frying pan and stir over low heat until golden. Remove from the pan and set aside.



To make the rendang paste, heat half the coconut oil in the same frying pan over medium heat. Add the turmeric, ginger, galangal, shallot, garlic, ground pepper and ground coriander and cook, stirring regularly for 10 minutes or until golden and soft. Transfer to a blender with the candlenut and blend into a smooth paste.



Heat the remaining coconut oil in the same pan, add the paste and cook, stirring regularly for about 30 minutes or until the paste darkens.

