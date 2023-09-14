Jackfruit rendang

serves
2
prep
25 minutes
cook
1 hour
difficulty
Mid
serves
2
people
preparation
25
minutes
cooking
1
hour
difficulty
Mid
level
Ingredients
- 200 g fresh or tinned jackfruit, cut into 5 mm - thick slices
- 100 g small new potatoes
- 1 tsp salt
- 50 g shredded fresh, frozen or desiccated coconut
- thinly sliced red and/or green chilli, to serve
Rendang paste
- 125 ml (½ cup) melted coconut oil
- 25 g peeled turmeric, chopped
- 25 g peeled ginger, chopped
- 25 g peeled galangal, chopped
- 50 g red Asian shallot, chopped
- 50 g garlic cloves, chopped
- 75 g long red chillies, chopped
- ½ tsp ground black pepper
- ½ tsp ground coriander
- 15 g candlenut
- 2 makrut lime leaves
- 1 star anise
- clove
- 250 ml (1 cup) thick coconut milk
- 2 tbsp grated palm sugar
- 1 tsp mushroom powder
Instructions
- Bring a large saucepan of lightly salted water to the boil. If using fresh jackfruit, add to the boiling water along with the potatoes and simmer for 20 minutes, then drain. If using tinned jackfruit, just add the potatoes to the boiling water and not the jackfruit.
- Place the coconut in a large dry frying pan and stir over low heat until golden. Remove from the pan and set aside.
- To make the rendang paste, heat half the coconut oil in the same frying pan over medium heat. Add the turmeric, ginger, galangal, shallot, garlic, ground pepper and ground coriander and cook, stirring regularly for 10 minutes or until golden and soft. Transfer to a blender with the candlenut and blend into a smooth paste.
- Heat the remaining coconut oil in the same pan, add the paste and cook, stirring regularly for about 30 minutes or until the paste darkens.
- Add the lime leaves, star anise, clove and stir to combine well. Stir in the jackfruit, potatoes, salt and 200 ml water, then simmer over low heat for 20 - 30 minutes or until fragrant and thick. If the rendang is a little too thick during cooking, add a little more water. Stir through the toasted coconut, scatter with chilli and serve with steamed rice.
Experience Bali like the locals on Paradise Kitchen Bali with Lauren Camilleri.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.