Jamu healing drink

prep
10 minutes
cook
15 minutes
difficulty
Easy
preparation
10
minutes
cooking
15
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 170 g turmeric, peeled and chopped
- 60 g ginger, peeled and chopped
- 60 g tamarind paste
- 4 tbsp brown sugar
- 5 cloves
- ground black pepper, to serve
Instructions
- Place the turmeric, ginger and 500 ml (2 cups) water in a blender and process until smooth.
- Transfer the mixture to a saucepan and stir in the tamarind, sugar, cloves and another 500 ml (2 cups) water. Bring to the boil over medium heat, stirring with a wooden spoon to help break down the tamarind pulp. When the mixture comes to the boil, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes.
- Remove from the heat and stand for 15 minutes, then strain through a nut bag or fine mesh strainer into a jug and stand until cool.
- Serve with a pinch of ground black pepper.
Experience Bali like the locals on Paradise Kitchen Bali with Lauren Camilleri.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.