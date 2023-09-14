SBS Food

Jamu healing drink

Jamu is a century old healing tonic, regarded as a national drink of Bali and often used as natural medicine. The key ingredient is turmeric, known to work as an anti-inflammatory, help with digestion and improve brain function.

Jamu healing drink Credit: Paradise Kitchen Bali

Ingredients

  • 170 g turmeric, peeled and chopped
  • 60 g ginger, peeled and chopped
  • 60 g tamarind paste
  • 4 tbsp brown sugar
  • 5 cloves
  • ground black pepper, to serve


Instructions

  1. Place the turmeric, ginger and 500 ml (2 cups) water in a blender and process until smooth.
  2. Transfer the mixture to a saucepan and stir in the tamarind, sugar, cloves and another 500 ml (2 cups) water. Bring to the boil over medium heat, stirring with a wooden spoon to help break down the tamarind pulp. When the mixture comes to the boil, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes.
  3. Remove from the heat and stand for 15 minutes, then strain through a nut bag or fine mesh strainer into a jug and stand until cool.
  4. Serve with a pinch of ground black pepper.


Experience Bali like the locals on Paradise Kitchen Bali with Lauren Camilleri.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 14 September 2023 3:57pm
By Lauren Camilleri
Source: SBS

