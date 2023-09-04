Jerk rubbed chicken ramen noodle soup

serves
4
prep
10 minutes
cook
1:15 hour
difficulty
Easy
serves
4
people
preparation
10
minutes
cooking
1:15
hour
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
Jerk seasoning
- ½ tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- ¼ tsp cayenne
- ½ tsp smoked paprika
- ¼ tsp all spice
- ½ tsp black pepper
- ½ tsp cumin
- ½ tsp nutmeg
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1 tsp thyme
- ½ tsp oregano
- 1 tsp salt
Soup base
- 1½ tbsp (30 ml) olive oil
- 4-6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
- 1.5 L chicken stock (broth)
Jerk chicken soup
- 3 tsp olive oil
- 1 onion (diced)
- 1 green capsicum (pepper), diced
- 3 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 medium sweet potato, peeled cut into chunks
- ½ cup kidney beans
- ½ cup corn kernels
- ½ cup coconut milk
- 2 nests ramen noodles
- ¼ cup coriander (cilantro), chopped
- ¼ cup scallions (sliced)
Instructions
- For jerk seasoning: In a small bowl combine all ingredients.
- For soup base: Season the chicken thighs thoroughly with jerk seasoning.
- In a Dutch oven heated to medium high, add the oil and allow to heat. Sear the chicken skin side down until crisp and golden (about 2-3 minutes). Flip chicken and reduce heat to medium - low. Add in the chicken broth and cover with a lid and lightly simmer until the chicken is tender and will fall of the bone (about an hour). Remove chicken from broth. Shred chicken meat and reserve in the refrigerator. Strain broth and reserve warm.
- To make jerk chicken soup: In a soup pot on medium high, heat add the oil and allow to heat up. Sauce the onion, green capsicum and garlic until softened (about 2 minutes). Add sweet potato and cook for another 2 minutes. Add back the broth along with the beans and corn and allow the broth to simmer. Add the coconut milk, shredded chicken and ramen noodles and cook for 2-3 minutes. Finish with coriander and slice scallions and serve.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.