Jerk rubbed chicken ramen noodle soup

For jerk seasoning: In a small bowl combine all ingredients.

For soup base: Season the chicken thighs thoroughly with jerk seasoning.

In a Dutch oven heated to medium high, add the oil and allow to heat. Sear the chicken skin side down until crisp and golden (about 2-3 minutes). Flip chicken and reduce heat to medium - low. Add in the chicken broth and cover with a lid and lightly simmer until the chicken is tender and will fall of the bone (about an hour). Remove chicken from broth. Shred chicken meat and reserve in the refrigerator. Strain broth and reserve warm.