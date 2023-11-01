Johnny Hernandez’s carne asado (pork tacos)

Make the adobo: Preferably using a molcajete (Mexican lava stone mortar and pestle), begin by crushing half the garlic cloves with a sprinkle of salt. Add the remaining garlic cloves and continue to mash. Add the pequins, if using (they are hot!), as well as the guajillo and ancho chiles. Thin the adobo with the lime and orange juices.

Lay the pork slices in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Paint them with the adobo on both sides and season with salt and pepper.

Set up your grill for direct grilling and heat to high. Brush and oil the grill grate. Arrange the pork in a single layer on the grate and grill for 2 to 3 minutes per side, or until sizzling and browned. Remove from the grill and let the meat rest on a wire rack over a rimmed sheet pan.

Warm the tortillas on the grill grate for 15 seconds or so; do not toast.