Kalakand (Indian milk cake)

makes
10
prep
5 minutes
cook
5 minutes
difficulty
Easy
makes
10
serves
preparation
5
minutes
cooking
5
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 2 cups ricotta, strained
- 2 cups full-cream milk powder
- 1 cup jaggery, powdered
- ¼ tsp cardamom
- 4 tbsp ghee, melted
- Almonds and pistachios, to serve
- A pinch of saffron, to garnish (optional)
Instructions
1. In a square microwave-able dish (20x20cm), combine the melted ghee with ricotta, full-cream milk powder, powdered jaggery and cardamom. Mix well.
2. Place in a microwave for 2 minutes. Remove and give it another stir, even it out, flattening the mixture in the dish.
3. Microwave again in 1-minute increments, patting down after each minute. Repeat this process 4-5 times until it is soft to touch and set, as well as brown in colour.
4. Let the mixture cool down in the dish (30 minutes to an hour) and then cut into pieces. Garnish it with chopped almonds, pistachio and saffron.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.