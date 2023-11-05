Kalakand (Indian milk cake)

Instructions

1. In a square microwave-able dish (20x20cm), combine the melted ghee with ricotta, full-cream milk powder, powdered jaggery and cardamom. Mix well.





2. Place in a microwave for 2 minutes. Remove and give it another stir, even it out, flattening the mixture in the dish.





3. Microwave again in 1-minute increments, patting down after each minute. Repeat this process 4-5 times until it is soft to touch and set, as well as brown in colour.



