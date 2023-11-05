SBS Food

www.sbs.com.au/food

Indian

Kalakand (Indian milk cake)

Kalakand is a popular Indian fudgy sweet made with milk, sugar and spice. This recipe comes together in 10 minutes and doesn't require any stove or oven to be turned on, in fact, it's all prepared in the microwave and served with chopped nuts.

Kalakand recipe for Diwali by Depinder Chibber

  • makes

    10

  • prep

    5 minutes

  • cook

    5 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

makes

10

serves

preparation

5

minutes

cooking

5

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 2 cups ricotta, strained
  • 2 cups full-cream milk powder
  • 1 cup jaggery, powdered
  • ¼ tsp cardamom
  • 4 tbsp ghee, melted
  • Almonds and pistachios, to serve
  • A pinch of saffron, to garnish (optional)

Instructions

1. In a square microwave-able dish (20x20cm), combine the melted ghee with ricotta, full-cream milk powder, powdered jaggery and cardamom. Mix well.

2. Place in a microwave for 2 minutes. Remove and give it another stir, even it out, flattening the mixture in the dish.

3. Microwave again in 1-minute increments, patting down after each minute. Repeat this process 4-5 times until it is soft to touch and set, as well as brown in colour.

4. Let the mixture cool down in the dish (30 minutes to an hour) and then cut into pieces. Garnish it with chopped almonds, pistachio and saffron.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 5 November 2023 1:11pm
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends