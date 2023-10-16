Kerala crab fry

serves
2
prep
30 minutes
cook
25 minutes
difficulty
Mid
serves
2
people
preparation
30
minutes
cooking
25
minutes
difficulty
Mid
level
Ingredients
- 2 uncooked mud crabs or 4 small sea crabs, cleaned
- 60 ml (¼ cup) coconut oil
- ½ tsp fenugreek seeds
- 1 tsp black mustard seeds
- 1 tbsp picked curry leaves
- 4 dried red chillies
- ½ cup sliced red Asian shallots
- 5 cm piece ginger, peeled and cut into julienne
- 2 red onions, thinly sliced
- 4 garlic cloves, sliced
- 3 green chillies, halved lengthways
- 3 Roma tomatoes (2 diced, 1 cut into wedges)
- 1 tbsp ground coriander
- ½ tsp ground turmeric
- 2 tbsp chilli powder
- 1 fresh green coconut, water extracted (or 250 ml unsweetened coconut water)
- ½ tsp salt
- 2 -3 pieces dried kokum, soaked in 100 ml warm water for 30 minutes
- ½ tsp garam masala
- ½ tsp ground black pepper
- 10 curry leaf stalks, with leaves attached
- 60 ml (¼ cup) coconut cream
Instructions
- Using a cleaver, chop the crab into large bite - size pieces.
- Heat the coconut oil in a wide heavy based frying pan over high heat. Add the fenugreek seeds, mustard seeds and curry leaves and stir for 10 seconds or until fragrant. Add the red chillies and shallots and stir to combine well. Add the ginger and onion, then cook, stirring regularly until the onion is golden.
- Add the garlic and green chilli, then stir in the diced tomato.
- Add the coriander, turmeric and ground chilli. Add the coconut water and crab pieces and stir to combine well. Cover and simmer for 10 - 15 minutes or until the crab is just cooked through.
- Stir in the salt, soaked kokam and soaking water, the garam masala, black pepper, curry leaf stalks and coconut cream. Taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary, then serve.
Take a trip to
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.