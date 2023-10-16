SBS Food

www.sbs.com.au/food

Indian

Kerala crab fry

The crabs kept in its shells are simmered in flavourful aromatic Indian spices, drawing the sweetness of the meat out.

Crab fry.png

Kerala crab fry Credit: Luke Nguyen's India

  • serves

    2

  • prep

    30 minutes

  • cook

    25 minutes

  • difficulty

    Mid

serves

2

people

preparation

30

minutes

cooking

25

minutes

difficulty

Mid

level

Ingredients

  • 2 uncooked mud crabs or 4 small sea crabs, cleaned
  • 60 ml (¼ cup) coconut oil
  • ½ tsp fenugreek seeds
  • 1 tsp black mustard seeds
  • 1 tbsp picked curry leaves
  • 4 dried red chillies
  • ½ cup sliced red Asian shallots
  • 5 cm piece ginger, peeled and cut into julienne
  • 2 red onions, thinly sliced
  • 4 garlic cloves, sliced
  • 3 green chillies, halved lengthways
  • 3 Roma tomatoes (2 diced, 1 cut into wedges)
  • 1 tbsp ground coriander
  • ½ tsp ground turmeric
  • 2 tbsp chilli powder
  • 1 fresh green coconut, water extracted (or 250 ml unsweetened coconut water)
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 2 -3 pieces dried kokum, soaked in 100 ml warm water for 30 minutes
  • ½ tsp garam masala
  • ½ tsp ground black pepper
  • 10 curry leaf stalks, with leaves attached
  • 60 ml (¼ cup) coconut cream

Instructions

  1. Using a cleaver, chop the crab into large bite - size pieces.
  2. Heat the coconut oil in a wide heavy based frying pan over high heat. Add the fenugreek seeds, mustard seeds and curry leaves and stir for 10 seconds or until fragrant. Add the red chillies and shallots and stir to combine well. Add the ginger and onion, then cook, stirring regularly until the onion is golden.
  3. Add the garlic and green chilli, then stir in the diced tomato.
  4. Add the coriander, turmeric and ground chilli. Add the coconut water and crab pieces and stir to combine well. Cover and simmer for 10 - 15 minutes or until the crab is just cooked through.
  5. Stir in the salt, soaked kokam and soaking water, the garam masala, black pepper, curry leaf stalks and coconut cream. Taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary, then serve.

Take a trip to
Luke Nguyen's India

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 17 October 2023 9:25am
By Luke Nguyen
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends