Kerala crab fry

Using a cleaver, chop the crab into large bite - size pieces.

Heat the coconut oil in a wide heavy based frying pan over high heat. Add the fenugreek seeds, mustard seeds and curry leaves and stir for 10 seconds or until fragrant. Add the red chillies and shallots and stir to combine well. Add the ginger and onion, then cook, stirring regularly until the onion is golden.

Add the garlic and green chilli, then stir in the diced tomato.

Add the coriander, turmeric and ground chilli. Add the coconut water and crab pieces and stir to combine well. Cover and simmer for 10 - 15 minutes or until the crab is just cooked through.