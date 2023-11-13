Kishwar's Diwali grazing board

To make the pudina green dip , roughly tear up herbs and place all ingredients into a blender. Add ice and blend till the mixture turns bright green and is well combined. Pour into a serving bowl and set in the fridge till ready to serve on grazing board.

To make the date & prune chutney , place all ingredients in a small blender with 1⁄2 cup of prune juice.

Pour into a small pot and add the remaining juice. Simmer on low for 15 mins.

In a small frying pan, temper the dried chillies and coriander seeds in hot oil. Fry till fragrant and add to date and prune mixture. Stir well and pour into a bowl to serve on a grazing platter.