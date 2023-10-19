Korean grilled beef short ribs

Butterfly and score the short ribs and arrange in a single layer in a nonreactive baking dish.

Make the marinade: Place the ingredients in a blender and puree. Pour the marinade over the ribs, turning to coat both sides. Marinate in the refrigerator for 4 hours.

Set up your grill or hibachi for direct grilling and preheat to high. Brush and oil the grill grate.

Brush the vegetables with sesame oil, and season with sea salt and freshly ground pepper. Then grill the garlic, onion and scallions, turning (roughly 3-5 minutes per side). Arrange the beef ribs (the meat spread out) on the grate and grill until sizzling and browned on both sides, 2 to 4 minutes per side. Sprinkle the beef with the sesame seeds.