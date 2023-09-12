SBS Food

Lamingtons are everyone's favourite for good reason. It's an Australian classic. Now, I'm putting my own spin on it, creating lamington ice-creams. These are very easy to make – no ice-cream maker needed. You just need to allow a little bit of downtime.

Two rows of chocolate and coconut coated icecreams, with wooden paddle pop stickes, sit on a white platter.

Lamington ice creams. Credit: The Chocolate Queen

  • makes

    16

  • prep

    1 hour

  • cook

    30 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

Ingredients

  • 100 ml thickened cream (A)
  • ½ tsp vanilla bean paste
  • 75 g good quality milk couverture chocolate 33%
  • 185 g thickened cream (B)
  • 200 g sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 punnet fresh raspberries

Finishing
  • 400 g good quality dark couverture chocolate 54%
  • 300 ml cooking cream
  • 100 g desiccated coconut
Freezing time: 5 hours + 6 hours, during making, plus time for the finished ice-creams to fully set.

Instructions

  1. Place the cream (A) and vanilla into a saucepan and bring to the boil.
  2. Pour the boiled cream over the milk chocolate and whisk until the chocolate has completely melted and incorporated. Add the cream (B) and whisk to combine.
  3. Cover with plastic wrap touching the surface of the mixture, then place into the refrigerator for a minimum of 5 hours.
  4. Once the ice cream base mixture has chilled, place the condensed milk into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment.
  5. Pour the chilled ice cream base and raspberries over the condensed milk and whip on high speed until it reaches soft peaks.
  6. Divide the mixture between 16 mini ice-cream silicon moulds (e.g. Silikomart Mini Classic Ice Cream Moulds), then place a stick into each ice-cream. Place into the freezer for 6 hours or overnight to set.
  7. Once the ice-creams are completely frozen, place the chocolate in a microwave safe bowl and semi-melt in the microwave.
  8. Place the cream into a saucepan and bring to the boil.
  9. Pour the boiled cream over the chocolate and whisk until the chocolate has completely melted and incorporated to make a ganache. Transfer the ganache into a narrow jug.
  10. Dip each ice cream, one at a time, into the ganache then sprinkle with coconut. Store in the freezer.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Published 12 September 2023 11:38am
By Kirsten Tibballs
Source: SBS

