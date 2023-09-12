Lamington ice-creams

makes
16
prep
1 hour
cook
30 minutes
difficulty
Easy
makes
16
serves
preparation
1
hour
cooking
30
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 100 ml thickened cream (A)
- ½ tsp vanilla bean paste
- 75 g good quality milk couverture chocolate 33%
- 185 g thickened cream (B)
- 200 g sweetened condensed milk
- 1 punnet fresh raspberries
Finishing
- 400 g good quality dark couverture chocolate 54%
- 300 ml cooking cream
- 100 g desiccated coconut
Freezing time: 5 hours + 6 hours, during making, plus time for the finished ice-creams to fully set.
Instructions
- Place the cream (A) and vanilla into a saucepan and bring to the boil.
- Pour the boiled cream over the milk chocolate and whisk until the chocolate has completely melted and incorporated. Add the cream (B) and whisk to combine.
- Cover with plastic wrap touching the surface of the mixture, then place into the refrigerator for a minimum of 5 hours.
- Once the ice cream base mixture has chilled, place the condensed milk into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment.
- Pour the chilled ice cream base and raspberries over the condensed milk and whip on high speed until it reaches soft peaks.
- Divide the mixture between 16 mini ice-cream silicon moulds (e.g. Silikomart Mini Classic Ice Cream Moulds), then place a stick into each ice-cream. Place into the freezer for 6 hours or overnight to set.
- Once the ice-creams are completely frozen, place the chocolate in a microwave safe bowl and semi-melt in the microwave.
- Place the cream into a saucepan and bring to the boil.
- Pour the boiled cream over the chocolate and whisk until the chocolate has completely melted and incorporated to make a ganache. Transfer the ganache into a narrow jug.
- Dip each ice cream, one at a time, into the ganache then sprinkle with coconut. Store in the freezer.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.