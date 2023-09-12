Lamington ice-creams

Place the cream (A) and vanilla into a saucepan and bring to the boil.

Pour the boiled cream over the milk chocolate and whisk until the chocolate has completely melted and incorporated. Add the cream (B) and whisk to combine.

Cover with plastic wrap touching the surface of the mixture, then place into the refrigerator for a minimum of 5 hours.

Once the ice cream base mixture has chilled, place the condensed milk into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment.

Pour the chilled ice cream base and raspberries over the condensed milk and whip on high speed until it reaches soft peaks.

Divide the mixture between 16 mini ice-cream silicon moulds (e.g. Silikomart Mini Classic Ice Cream Moulds), then place a stick into each ice-cream. Place into the freezer for 6 hours or overnight to set.

Once the ice-creams are completely frozen, place the chocolate in a microwave safe bowl and semi-melt in the microwave.

Place the cream into a saucepan and bring to the boil.

Pour the boiled cream over the chocolate and whisk until the chocolate has completely melted and incorporated to make a ganache. Transfer the ganache into a narrow jug.