Lemon-cornmeal cake

This moist, tender Italian-inspired almond and cornmeal cake is gluten-free.

A round, low yellow cake dusted with icing sugar sits on a white plate on a red board. A slice of cake on a red and white plate also sits on the board, with a fork propped on the plate edge and a napkin underneath.

Lemon-cornmeal cake. Credit: Martha Bakes / Yossy Arefi

serves

6

people

preparation

10

minutes

cooking

55

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for pan
  • ½ cup milk
  • Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon
  • 1½ cups raw almonds, finely chopped
  • 1 cup natural cane sugar
  • 1 cup fine yellow cornmeal
  • 1½ tsp gluten-free baking powder
  • ½ tsp bicarbonate soda (baking soda)
  • ½ tsp coarse salt
  • 3 large eggs, room temperature
  • 1 tsp almond extract
  • Icing (confectioners’) sugar, for dusting

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 170°C (325°F). Oil a 23 cm (9 inch) springform pan. In a bowl, combine milk and lemon juice; let stand until thickened, about 5 minutes.
  2. In a food processor, pulse almonds, cane sugar, and zest until finely ground. Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Stir in cornmeal, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add oil, eggs and almond extract to milk mixture, and whisk until combined. Stir into cornmeal mixture.
  3. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake, rotating pan halfway through, until cake is golden and a tester inserted in the centre comes out clean, about 55 minutes. Let cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Remove from pan and dust with icing (confectioners’) sugar just before serving.

Note
Cake can be kept, covered, at room temperature up to 2 days.


Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 9 August 2023 2:40pm
By Martha Stewart
Source: SBS

