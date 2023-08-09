Lemon-cornmeal cake

serves
6
people
preparation
10
minutes
cooking
55
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- ¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for pan
- ½ cup milk
- Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon
- 1½ cups raw almonds, finely chopped
- 1 cup natural cane sugar
- 1 cup fine yellow cornmeal
- 1½ tsp gluten-free baking powder
- ½ tsp bicarbonate soda (baking soda)
- ½ tsp coarse salt
- 3 large eggs, room temperature
- 1 tsp almond extract
- Icing (confectioners’) sugar, for dusting
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 170°C (325°F). Oil a 23 cm (9 inch) springform pan. In a bowl, combine milk and lemon juice; let stand until thickened, about 5 minutes.
- In a food processor, pulse almonds, cane sugar, and zest until finely ground. Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Stir in cornmeal, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add oil, eggs and almond extract to milk mixture, and whisk until combined. Stir into cornmeal mixture.
- Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake, rotating pan halfway through, until cake is golden and a tester inserted in the centre comes out clean, about 55 minutes. Let cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Remove from pan and dust with icing (confectioners’) sugar just before serving.
Note
Cake can be kept, covered, at room temperature up to 2 days.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.