Lemon-cornmeal cake

Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake, rotating pan halfway through, until cake is golden and a tester inserted in the centre comes out clean, about 55 minutes. Let cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Remove from pan and dust with icing (confectioners’) sugar just before serving.

In a food processor, pulse almonds, cane sugar, and zest until finely ground. Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Stir in cornmeal, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add oil, eggs and almond extract to milk mixture, and whisk until combined. Stir into cornmeal mixture.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.