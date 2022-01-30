Lemon duck

Instructions

Place duck pieces into a large tray or container and add all the marinade ingredients. Massage duck with marinade ingredients to ensure the duck is coated nicely, then cover and place it in the fridge for 30 minutes. Roughly chop all the pickled and preserved ingredients and set aside. Add oil to a hot wok, followed by the ginger and garlic. Cook until fragrant. Add the marinated duck, soy sauce and oyster sauce, and stir fry until the duck is a nice golden colour. Add pickled and preserved ingredients, liquid from preserved ginger and preserved lemon, as well as the rock sugar and white sugar. Stir occasionally and cook for 10 minutes. Add purple shiso leaves and stir fry for a minute to wilt. Remove duck from wok and place on serving dish. Garnish with sliced hot red chilli.





Note





•Pickled peppers, shallots, and ginger can be bought in jars in Asian grocery stores. To make preserved lemons, clean them and then make sure they are dry. Put them into a clean glass container, add salt to cover and marinate for up to 12 months.



