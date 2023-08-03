Lemon yoghurt cupcakes

makes
12
serves
preparation
20
minutes
cooking
20
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
Cupcakes
- 1¾ cups white wholemeal (whole-wheat) flour
- 1¼ tsp baking powder
- ¼ tsp baking soda
- ½ tsp coarse salt
- 57 g unsalted butter, room temperature
- ¾ cup natural cane sugar
- 1 tsp finely grated lemon zest
- 2 tsp fresh lemon juice
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 large egg, room temperature
- 1½ cups plain yogurt
Frosting
- ¾ cup fresh raspberries, plus extra to decorate, optional
- 3 tsp natural can sugar
- 170 g unsalted butter, room temperature
- 2 cups icing (confectioners) sugar, sifted
Instructions
- Make the cupcakes: Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F). Line 12 muffin cups with paper liners. In a bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In another bowl, with an electric mixer, beat butter, sugar and lemon zest on medium until well combined, about 3 minutes. Beat in lemon juice, vanilla, and egg. Add flour mixture in three batches, alternating with two additions of yogurt and beating until just combined (do not overmix).
- Divide batter evenly among muffin cups. Bake, rotating pan halfway through, until cakes are golden and a tester inserted in centers comes out clean, 18 to 20 minutes. Transfer tray to a wire rack and let cakes cool completely.
- Make the frosting: In a food processor, puree berries with can sugar until smooth. Pass mixture through a fine sieve into a bowl, pressing to extract as much liquid as possible.
- In another bowl, with an electric mixer, beat butter on medium-high until pale and fluffy, about 2 minutes. With mixer on medium, add confectioners’ sugar, ½ cup at a time, beating well before adding each addition. Beat in berry puree.
- Use an offset spatula to spread frosting over each cupcake. Decorate with raspberries if desired.
Note
Unfrosted cupcakes can be kept in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days. Frosting can be refrigerated for up to 2 days; bring to room temperature, and beat on low until smooth again before using.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.