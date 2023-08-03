Lemon yoghurt cupcakes

Make the cupcakes: Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F). Line 12 muffin cups with paper liners. In a bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In another bowl, with an electric mixer, beat butter, sugar and lemon zest on medium until well combined, about 3 minutes. Beat in lemon juice, vanilla, and egg. Add flour mixture in three batches, alternating with two additions of yogurt and beating until just combined (do not overmix).

Divide batter evenly among muffin cups. Bake, rotating pan halfway through, until cakes are golden and a tester inserted in centers comes out clean, 18 to 20 minutes. Transfer tray to a wire rack and let cakes cool completely.

Make the frosting: In a food processor, puree berries with can sugar until smooth. Pass mixture through a fine sieve into a bowl, pressing to extract as much liquid as possible.

In another bowl, with an electric mixer, beat butter on medium-high until pale and fluffy, about 2 minutes. With mixer on medium, add confectioners’ sugar, ½ cup at a time, beating well before adding each addition. Beat in berry puree.