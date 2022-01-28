Lina's Lunar New Year sambousek

Prepare the sambousek dough by adding plain flour, cornflour, salt and sugar in a large bowl. Create a well in the middle and add the ghee and milk. Using a fork, slowly start to bring the dry and wet ingredients together. Slowly add the water and using your hands knead and bring the ingredients together to create a smooth dough ball. This is better done by hand because you don’t want to over knead this dough. Cover and set aside to rest for 30 minutes.

In the meantime, heat the oil in a large fry on medium heat. Add the garlic and ginger and fry off for a minute or two.

Add the diced mushroom and cook until it begins to soften.

Add the chicken mince and cook until mince turns opaque, frequently stirring and breaking it apart with a cooking utensil.

Stir through the carrot, water chestnuts, oyster sauce, soy sauce and dissolved cornflour for 2 3 minutes. Mixture will start to thicken.

Stir through the crushed peanuts and sesame oil. Set filling aside to cool.

Portion the sambousek dough into 4 parts. Roll out one at a time and cut out circles to preferred size.

Place about 1 tablespoon of filling in the middle of each circle and fold dough over to create a semi-circle. Press to make sure edges are sealed. You can do this by hand by folding over and pinching edge to seal or with a dumpling mould.