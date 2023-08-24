Loaded potato spring rolls with cheese dip

serves
2
people
preparation
25
minutes
cooking
15
minutes
difficulty
Mid
level
Ingredients
Mashed potato spring rolls
- 1½-2 cups cooked, mashed potato
- 6 rashers bacon, cooked until crisp and chopped
- ¼ cup chopped fresh chives
- ¼ cup sour cream
- 1½ tbsp butter
- Salt, to taste
- Freshly ground pepper, to taste
- 8-10 spring roll wrappers
- 1 tsp cornstarch mixed with 1½ tbsp water
- 2 litres vegetable oil, for frying (quantity needed will depend on size of pot/Dutch oven)
Smoked cheddar dip
- ½ cup cream cheese
- 1 cup grated smoked cheddar or gouda
- ¾ cup thick (heavy) cream
Instructions
- Preheat vegetable oil in a heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven to 175°C (350°F). For the spring rolls: Add mashed potato, chopped crispy bacon, chopped chives, sour cream, butter, salt and freshly ground pepper in a bowl and mix to combine.
- With your spring roll wrapper laid out in a diamond shape in front of you, add about 1½ tablespoons of the potato mixture in the centre. Roll the bottom point up and over the contents; fold each side over the middle; paint the top corner with cornstarch mixed with water and seal. Repeat with remaining wrappers and filling.
- Carefully transfer some of the spring rolls into hot oil and fry for 3-5 minutes, or until crispy and golden. Work in batches to not overcrowd the pot.
- Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Set aside.
- For cheese dip: Add cream cheese, smoked cheddar (or gouda) and cream to a small saucepan and cook over medium-low heat, stirring frequently, until melted and creamy.
- Transfer to a small serving dish and serve alongside spring rolls.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.