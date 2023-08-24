SBS Food

www.sbs.com.au/food

Canadian

Loaded potato spring rolls with cheese dip

Leftover potatoes meet spring rolls in my deep-fried potato sticks, full of creamy mashed potatoes, bacon, sour cream, and chives, with a cheese dipping sauce.

Comfort Food with Spencer Watts_Potato Spring Roll.jpg

Loaded potato spring rolls with cheese dip. Credit: Comfort Food With Spencer Watts

serves

2

people

preparation

25

minutes

cooking

15

minutes

difficulty

Mid

level

Ingredients

Mashed potato spring rolls
  • 1½-2 cups cooked, mashed potato
  • 6 rashers bacon, cooked until crisp and chopped
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh chives
  • ¼ cup sour cream
  • 1½ tbsp butter
  • Salt, to taste
  • Freshly ground pepper, to taste
  • 8-10 spring roll wrappers
  • 1 tsp cornstarch mixed with 1½ tbsp water
  • 2 litres vegetable oil, for frying (quantity needed will depend on size of pot/Dutch oven)


Smoked cheddar dip

  • ½ cup cream cheese
  • 1 cup grated smoked cheddar or gouda
  • ¾ cup thick (heavy) cream

Instructions

  1. Preheat vegetable oil in a heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven to 175°C (350°F). For the spring rolls: Add mashed potato, chopped crispy bacon, chopped chives, sour cream, butter, salt and freshly ground pepper in a bowl and mix to combine.
  2. With your spring roll wrapper laid out in a diamond shape in front of you, add about 1½ tablespoons of the potato mixture in the centre. Roll the bottom point up and over the contents; fold each side over the middle; paint the top corner with cornstarch mixed with water and seal. Repeat with remaining wrappers and filling.
  3. Carefully transfer some of the spring rolls into hot oil and fry for 3-5 minutes, or until crispy and golden. Work in batches to not overcrowd the pot.
  4. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Set aside.
  5. For cheese dip: Add cream cheese, smoked cheddar (or gouda) and cream to a small saucepan and cook over medium-low heat, stirring frequently, until melted and creamy.
  6. Transfer to a small serving dish and serve alongside spring rolls.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 24 August 2023 12:18pm
By Spencer Watts
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends