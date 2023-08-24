Loaded potato spring rolls with cheese dip

Preheat vegetable oil in a heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven to 175°C (350°F). For the spring rolls: Add mashed potato, chopped crispy bacon, chopped chives, sour cream, butter, salt and freshly ground pepper in a bowl and mix to combine.

With your spring roll wrapper laid out in a diamond shape in front of you, add about 1½ tablespoons of the potato mixture in the centre. Roll the bottom point up and over the contents; fold each side over the middle; paint the top corner with cornstarch mixed with water and seal. Repeat with remaining wrappers and filling.

Carefully transfer some of the spring rolls into hot oil and fry for 3-5 minutes, or until crispy and golden. Work in batches to not overcrowd the pot.

Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Set aside.

For cheese dip: Add cream cheese, smoked cheddar (or gouda) and cream to a small saucepan and cook over medium-low heat, stirring frequently, until melted and creamy.