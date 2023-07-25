Lobster mac and cheese

serves
4
people
preparation
25
minutes
cooking
20
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 300 g dried macaroni
- 25 g butter
- 25 g plain flour
- 300 ml milk
- 25 ml white wine
- 3 tsp mustard
- 200 g comte cheese, grated
- ½ tbsp nutmeg
- 25 ml thick (double) cream
- 2 lobsters, cooked, with the meat removed
- 1½ tbsp chives, chopped
- 4 sprigs tarragon, picked and chopped
- 25 g dried breadcrumbs
Instructions
- For the macaroni cheese, preheat the grill to its highest setting.
- Cook the macaroni in a large saucepan of salted, boiling water, according to instructions on the packet. Drain when cooked.
- Meanwhile, in a separate saucepan, heat the butter until melted. Then, whisk in the flour until smooth and cook for 1-2 minutes., or until pale golden-brown.
- Whisk in the milk a little at a time, waiting until the mixture has thickened after each addition before adding more. Be sure to whisk continually. After all the milk has been added to the mixture, you should have a smooth sauce the consistency of thick cream.
- Add the wine and mustards to the sauce. Then add 100 g of the comte cheese and heat gently, stirring all the time until it has melted. Season to taste with salt, freshly ground black pepper and nutmeg.
- Tip the drained pasta into the pan containing the cheese sauce.
- Add the 25 ml cream, ½ the lobster meat and then 25 ml of milk. Add the chopped chives and tarragon, then a further splash of milk. Season with salt and pepper.
- Transfer the macaroni cheese to a large ovenproof dish and top with the breadcrumbs, remaining lobster and grated comte.
- Place under the grill for 2 minutes, or until the topping is golden-brown and bubbling. Serve.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.