Lobster mac and cheese

Give macaroni cheese the ultimate makeover in this dish, inspired by James Martin's cheese tasting during his travels in France.

Lobster mac and cheese

Credit: James Martin's French Adventure

serves

4

people

preparation

25

minutes

cooking

20

minutes

difficulty

Easy

level

Ingredients

  • 300 g dried macaroni
  • 25 g butter
  • 25 g plain flour
  • 300 ml milk
  • 25 ml white wine
  • 3 tsp mustard
  • 200 g comte cheese, grated
  • ½ tbsp nutmeg
  • 25 ml thick (double) cream
  • 2 lobsters, cooked, with the meat removed
  • 1½ tbsp chives, chopped
  • 4 sprigs tarragon, picked and chopped
  • 25 g dried breadcrumbs

Instructions

  1. For the macaroni cheese, preheat the grill to its highest setting.
  2. Cook the macaroni in a large saucepan of salted, boiling water, according to instructions on the packet. Drain when cooked.
  3. Meanwhile, in a separate saucepan, heat the butter until melted. Then, whisk in the flour until smooth and cook for 1-2 minutes., or until pale golden-brown.
  4. Whisk in the milk a little at a time, waiting until the mixture has thickened after each addition before adding more. Be sure to whisk continually. After all the milk has been added to the mixture, you should have a smooth sauce the consistency of thick cream.
  5. Add the wine and mustards to the sauce. Then add 100 g of the comte cheese and heat gently, stirring all the time until it has melted. Season to taste with salt, freshly ground black pepper and nutmeg.
  6. Tip the drained pasta into the pan containing the cheese sauce.
  7. Add the 25 ml cream, ½ the lobster meat and then 25 ml of milk. Add the chopped chives and tarragon, then a further splash of milk. Season with salt and pepper.
  8. Transfer the macaroni cheese to a large ovenproof dish and top with the breadcrumbs, remaining lobster and grated comte.
  9. Place under the grill for 2 minutes, or until the topping is golden-brown and bubbling. Serve.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Share
SBS Food logo
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok

SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.

Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch Food online at SBS On Demand, your SBS TV catch up service. Stream food content and episodes online for free today!
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Food
facebook
twitter
instagram
tiktok
Published 25 July 2023 10:44am
By James Martin

Share this with family and friends