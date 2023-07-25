Lobster mac and cheese

For the macaroni cheese, preheat the grill to its highest setting.

Cook the macaroni in a large saucepan of salted, boiling water, according to instructions on the packet. Drain when cooked.

Meanwhile, in a separate saucepan, heat the butter until melted. Then, whisk in the flour until smooth and cook for 1-2 minutes., or until pale golden-brown.

Whisk in the milk a little at a time, waiting until the mixture has thickened after each addition before adding more. Be sure to whisk continually. After all the milk has been added to the mixture, you should have a smooth sauce the consistency of thick cream.

Add the wine and mustards to the sauce. Then add 100 g of the comte cheese and heat gently, stirring all the time until it has melted. Season to taste with salt, freshly ground black pepper and nutmeg.

Tip the drained pasta into the pan containing the cheese sauce.

Add the 25 ml cream, ½ the lobster meat and then 25 ml of milk. Add the chopped chives and tarragon, then a further splash of milk. Season with salt and pepper.

Transfer the macaroni cheese to a large ovenproof dish and top with the breadcrumbs, remaining lobster and grated comte.