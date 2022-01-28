SBS Food

Lunar New Year steamboat

Everyone celebrates Lunar New Year differently and for Diana Chan's Malaysian family hot pot is the go-to dish. Put everything down in the middle of the table and enjoy a stress-free feast.

10

10

3

Easy

Ingredients

  • 2 kg pork bones
  • 2 kg mix of chicken carcasses and wings
  • 1 brown onion, peeled and kept whole
  • 3-4 slices ginger
  • 1 cob corn, cut into 5 pieces
  • 2 carrots, sliced
  • 1 daikon, cubed
  • ¼ cup dried red dates, pitted
  • 1 tablespoon goji berries
  • 6 dried shiitake mushrooms
To serve
  • 500 g packet egg noodles
  • 300 g packet firm tofu, sliced
  • 200 g fish balls and lobster balls, store bought
  • 400 g rockling sliced (substitute for any firm white fleshed fish)
  • 400 g calamari, sliced into 1cm rings
  • 400 g prawns, peeled
  • 400 g pork loin, sliced
  • 100 g tofu skin (yuba)
  • 500 g assorted mushrooms
  • ½ wombok, sliced
  • 1 bunch Chrysanthemum leaves (Tang Oh), roughly chopped
  • 1 bunch mustard leaves, chopped into 5cm lengths
  • 6-8 eggs
  • XO sauce, chilli oil, soy and fresh chilli to, to dip

Instructions

  1. Fill a large stock pot of water enough to cover the bones. Add in the pork and chicken bones. Bring to a boil.
  2.  Add in the rest of the ingredients and allow to simmer for 1 hour. Using a fine sieve, remove any impurities from the broth which float to the top.
  3. Allow the broth to simmer for another 2 hours before serving. Season with salt before serving. You can add more water and continue to simmer on low overnight.
  4. Once the broth has simmered, season with salt to taste then spoon out into a shallow pot or hotpot dish. Place on a burner or hotplate in the middle of the table and serve with meat, seafood and vegetables.
  5. If the broth reduces too much while you're eating you can top it up with water or any remaining broth.
 

Celebrate Lunar New Year 
with SBS

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Published 20 July 2023 2:33pm
By Diana Chan
Source: SBS

