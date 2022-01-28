Lunar New Year steamboat

Fill a large stock pot of water enough to cover the bones. Add in the pork and chicken bones. Bring to a boil.

Add in the rest of the ingredients and allow to simmer for 1 hour. Using a fine sieve, remove any impurities from the broth which float to the top.

Allow the broth to simmer for another 2 hours before serving. Season with salt before serving. You can add more water and continue to simmer on low overnight.

Once the broth has simmered, season with salt to taste then spoon out into a shallow pot or hotpot dish. Place on a burner or hotplate in the middle of the table and serve with meat, seafood and vegetables.