Lunar New Year steamboat

serves
10
people
preparation
10
hours
cooking
3
hours
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 2 kg pork bones
- 2 kg mix of chicken carcasses and wings
- 1 brown onion, peeled and kept whole
- 3-4 slices ginger
- 1 cob corn, cut into 5 pieces
- 2 carrots, sliced
- 1 daikon, cubed
- ¼ cup dried red dates, pitted
- 1 tablespoon goji berries
- 6 dried shiitake mushrooms
To serve
- 500 g packet egg noodles
- 300 g packet firm tofu, sliced
- 200 g fish balls and lobster balls, store bought
- 400 g rockling sliced (substitute for any firm white fleshed fish)
- 400 g calamari, sliced into 1cm rings
- 400 g prawns, peeled
- 400 g pork loin, sliced
- 100 g tofu skin (yuba)
- 500 g assorted mushrooms
- ½ wombok, sliced
- 1 bunch Chrysanthemum leaves (Tang Oh), roughly chopped
- 1 bunch mustard leaves, chopped into 5cm lengths
- 6-8 eggs
- XO sauce, chilli oil, soy and fresh chilli to, to dip
Instructions
- Fill a large stock pot of water enough to cover the bones. Add in the pork and chicken bones. Bring to a boil.
- Add in the rest of the ingredients and allow to simmer for 1 hour. Using a fine sieve, remove any impurities from the broth which float to the top.
- Allow the broth to simmer for another 2 hours before serving. Season with salt before serving. You can add more water and continue to simmer on low overnight.
- Once the broth has simmered, season with salt to taste then spoon out into a shallow pot or hotpot dish. Place on a burner or hotplate in the middle of the table and serve with meat, seafood and vegetables.
- If the broth reduces too much while you're eating you can top it up with water or any remaining broth.
Celebrate Lunar New Year
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.