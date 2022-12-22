SBS Food

Mackerel curry

This fragrant mackerel and vegetable curry showcases the vibrant fresh produce of the Torres Strait Islands. To finish, it features fresh aibika leaves, a spinach native to Papua New Guinea.

serves

4

people

preparation

20

minutes

cooking

15

minutes

difficulty

Mid

level

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp garlic oil
  • 1 small onion, cut into 1 cm pieces
  • 1 celery stalk, cut into 1 cm pieces
  • 1 small carrot, cut into 1 cm pieces
  • 2 tsp finely chopped garlic
  • 2 tsp finely chopped ginger
  • 1 tbsp curry powder
  • 1 cup (250 ml) mackerel (fish) stock
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 lemongrass stalk, bruised
  • 1 cup pumpkin, cut into 1 cm cubes
  • 2 tbsp finely chopped red capsicum
  • 2 tbsp finely chopped green capsicum
  • 2 cups (500 ml) coconut milk
  • 750 g boneless mackerel fillets, skin-on
  • 1 small red chilli, finely sliced
  • ¼ cup aibika leaves, sliced (native spinach)
  • Salt
  • Steamed rice, to serve

Instructions

  1. Heat the garlic oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onion, celery and carrot and cook for 3-4 minutes, or until softened. Add the ginger and garlic and cook for 1 minute, or until fragrant. Add the curry powder and stir to combine.
  2. Gradually add the mackerel stock and bring to a light simmer over medium heat. Add the bay leaves and lemongrass stalk to the pan with the pumpkin, red and green capsicum.
  3. Gradually add the coconut milk to the pan. Nestle the mackerel fillets into the pan and ensure they are covered with the liquid and add the red chilli. Simmer for 5-10 minutes, or until the mackerel is cooked through and flakes easily. Just before serving, stir through the aibika leaves and season to taste with salt. Discard the lemongrass stalk. Serve with steamed rice.
 

Aaron Fa'Aoso showcases Torres Strait Island cuisine in season two of Strait to the Plate.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 27 July 2023 4:58pm
By Gavin Mosby
Source: SBS

