Mackerel curry

Heat the garlic oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onion, celery and carrot and cook for 3-4 minutes, or until softened. Add the ginger and garlic and cook for 1 minute, or until fragrant. Add the curry powder and stir to combine.

Gradually add the mackerel stock and bring to a light simmer over medium heat. Add the bay leaves and lemongrass stalk to the pan with the pumpkin, red and green capsicum.