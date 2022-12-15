Mamak-style fried noodles with prawn fritters (Mee goreng mamak)

Instructions

To make the Malaysian chilli paste, using a mortar and pestle, pound all the chillies to make a coarse paste (see note if using a blender). Add the belacan, sugar and salt and pound for another minute. Add the lime juice and mix well. This will store in a clean jar in the fridge for up to 2 weeks. To make the prawn fritters, combine the flour, turmeric, salt and sugar in a large bowl. Sprinkle over the yeast, add 435 ml (1¾ cups) water and mix well. Stir in the air kapur, if using, kucai and sliced onion. Allow the batter to rest for at least 30 minutes to yield a crispier fritter. Heat the oil for deep-frying in a wok over medium–high heat until hot and a little smoky. When the oil is ready, dip a stainless-steel spoon into the hot oil and leave for 15–20 seconds, then lift it out and pour about 2 tablespoons of the batter into the spoon. Place one prawn on the batter, then gently lower the spoon into the hot oil. Cook for 1–2 minutes until the batter has firmed up and started to separate from the spoon, then push the fritter off the spoon into the oil to finish cooking over medium heat until golden brown, about 3–4 minutes. Once the fritter is in the oil, start on the next one. Remove the cooked fritters with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towel. Repeat with the remaining batter and prawns. Serve warm with your choice of dipping sauce. To make the mee goreng mamak paste, heat the oil in a wok over medium heat and fry the yellow lentils for about 1 minute. Add the dried shrimp and stir until golden brown. Scoop out the lentil and dried shrimp mix using a fine-mesh sieve and reserve the frying oil. Place the fried lentil mixture, chilli paste and 3–4 tablespoons of the frying oil in a blender or food processor and blend to a smooth paste. Heat the remaining frying oil in the wok over medium heat and stir-fry the paste for 3–4 minutes until aromatic and the oil has separated. Stir in the sugar, then add the ground peanuts, tamarind paste and 500 ml (2 cups) water and mix together well. Season to taste with salt, then simmer for 8–10 minutes until the sauce has reduced and thickened, and the oil has separated. Remove from the heat and leave to cool to room temperature. To make the mamak-style fried noodles, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Pat the tofu dry and add to the pan, then cook for 3–4 minutes until golden on both sides. Remove and drain on paper towel, then cut each piece into bite-sized chunks. Heat the remaining oil in a wok or a non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Add the garlic and shallot and cook until golden and fragrant. Add the tofu, prawn fritter pieces, potato and tomato and stir-fry for about 30 seconds until combined. Add 3–4 tablespoons of the mee goreng Mamak paste and stir constantly for another 30 seconds. Add the blanched noodles and toss through. Make a well in the middle of the noodle mixture and crack in the eggs. Let them cook for 30 seconds or so, then break up the eggs using a spatula. Stir again for another 30 seconds to mix everything together. Finally, toss through the bean sprouts. Divide the fried noodles among plates and garnish with the lettuce, chilli, crispy fried shallots and lime quarters. Serve immediately.





Notes





• If you are using a small chopper or blender to make the Malaysian chilli paste, add all the ingredients except the lime juice and blend to a smooth paste. Then stir in the lime juice.





• Belacan – also known as fermented shrimp paste – is a staple in Peranakan and Malay cuisine. Belacan is made from krill (tiny shrimp-like crustaceans) that have been salted, dried and fermented, which yield its deep salty-umami taste. Raw belacan should be toasted in a dry frying pan before using for best results.





• To make the limestone water for the Prawn fritters, blend 1 teaspoon limestone paste with 1 tablespoon water. Limestone paste can be easily purchased online or from Asian grocery stores specialising in Southeast Asian ingredients. It is added to the batter to make the fritters super light and crisp, but you can omit it if you are unable to source it.



