Mango pancakes

serves
4
people
preparation
10
minutes
cooking
5
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 50 g flour
- 30 g cornstarch
- 25 g sugar
- 240 ml milk
- 3 eggs
- 10 g butter, unsalted and melted
- Yellow food colouring (optional)
- 2-3 mangoes, peeled and deseeded, cut into batons
Vanilla cream
- 300 ml heavy cream
- 1 tsp vanilla paste
- 50 g sugar
Resting time: 1 hour 20 minutes
Instructions
- To make the crepes, whisk eggs with milk, melted butter and food colouring if using.
- Mix the flour and cornstarch with sugar, then whisk together with the egg mix until just combined. Do not over-mix. Strain and set aside for one hour.
- Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat, lightly spray pan, ladle in crepe mix and cook on low until the crepe is just set in the pan. Take off heat and remove crepe, repeat until crepe batter is finished, allow the pancake to cool completely.
- For the vanilla cream, whisk all ingredients to a medium-firm peak and place the mixture in a piping bag.
- To assemble, lay a crepe down on a plate or clean cutting board, pipe in some whipped cream, place on a piece of mango, then another layer of cream. Gently tuck in the ends and roll to seal, place in the freezer for 20 minutes to firm up before serving. Once chilled, cut with a sharp knife and serve immediately.
Victor Liong creates a Chinese banquet in Please Eat Slowly on SBS Food and SBS On Demand.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.