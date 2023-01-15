Mango pancakes

To make the crepes , whisk eggs with milk, melted butter and food colouring if using.

Mix the flour and cornstarch with sugar, then whisk together with the egg mix until just combined. Do not over-mix. Strain and set aside for one hour.

Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat, lightly spray pan, ladle in crepe mix and cook on low until the crepe is just set in the pan. Take off heat and remove crepe, repeat until crepe batter is finished, allow the pancake to cool completely.

For the vanilla cream, whisk all ingredients to a medium-firm peak and place the mixture in a piping bag.