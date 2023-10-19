Marble loaf cake

serves
8
prep
45 minutes
cook
55 minutes
difficulty
Easy
serves
8
people
preparation
45
minutes
cooking
55
minutes
difficulty
Easy
level
Ingredients
- 215 g unsalted butter, softened
- 375 g caster sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- pinch sea salt
- 4 eggs, room temperature
- 170 g plain flour (A)
- ¾ tsp baking powder (A)
- 75 ml full cream milk (A)
- 35 g plain flour (B)
- 25 g Dutch processed cocoa powder
- ¼ tsp baking powder (B)
- 25 ml full cream milk (B)
Glaze
- 30 g unsalted butter
- 60 g caster sugar
- 60 ml water
- ½ tsp vanilla extract
Instructions
- Heat the oven to 180°C (160°C, fan forced). Grease a loaf tin, 23 cm x 13 cm in size, and line the base with baking paper.
- Beat the butter, sugar, vanilla and salt until light and fluffy, scraping the sides of the bowl as required.
- In a separate bowl, lightly whisk the eggs. Gradually add the eggs to the butter-sugar mixture, mixing to combine after each addition.
- Weigh 190 g of the mixture for the chocolate batter and reserve the remaining for the vanilla batter.
- Sieve the flour (A) and baking powder (A), then fold it through the larger quantity of butter mixture, alternating it with the milk (A).
- Sieve the flour (B), cocoa powder and baking powder (B), then fold it through the remaining butter mixture, alternating it with the milk (B).
- Transfer the vanilla and chocolate batters into separate piping bags and pipe them into the prepared loaf tin to create marbled layers. Alternatively, you can spoon the mixture into the tin to create the same effect.
- Bake in the pre-heated oven for 55-60 minutes, until a skewer is inserted in the centre and comes out clean.
- Meanwhile, for the glaze: Place the butter, sugar, water and vanilla into a saucepan and bring to the boil. Simmer for 1 minute before brushing over the warm cake while it is still in the tin.
- Once the cake has cooled, remove from the tin.
Note
Store at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.