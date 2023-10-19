Marble loaf cake

Heat the oven to 180°C (160°C, fan forced). Grease a loaf tin, 23 cm x 13 cm in size, and line the base with baking paper.

Beat the butter, sugar, vanilla and salt until light and fluffy, scraping the sides of the bowl as required.

In a separate bowl, lightly whisk the eggs. Gradually add the eggs to the butter-sugar mixture, mixing to combine after each addition.

Weigh 190 g of the mixture for the chocolate batter and reserve the remaining for the vanilla batter.

Sieve the flour (A) and baking powder (A), then fold it through the larger quantity of butter mixture, alternating it with the milk (A).

Sieve the flour (B), cocoa powder and baking powder (B), then fold it through the remaining butter mixture, alternating it with the milk (B).

Transfer the vanilla and chocolate batters into separate piping bags and pipe them into the prepared loaf tin to create marbled layers. Alternatively, you can spoon the mixture into the tin to create the same effect.

Bake in the pre-heated oven for 55-60 minutes, until a skewer is inserted in the centre and comes out clean.

Meanwhile, for the glaze: Place the butter, sugar, water and vanilla into a saucepan and bring to the boil. Simmer for 1 minute before brushing over the warm cake while it is still in the tin.