Meatless mixed grill with provolone

For the eggplant: Cut the eggplants crosswise into 1 cm (½ inch) slices. Arrange the slices on a wire rack and season on both sides with salt. Let stand for 30 minutes. The salt will draw out the bitter juices and soften the eggplant for grilling.

Meanwhile, add the garlic and oil to a pot and place over a burner for a few minutes to warm and infuse the oil. Mix the garlic and olive oil in a small bowl to make garlic oil.

Combine the oregano, basil, thyme, paprika, and hot pepper flakes (if using) in a small bowl and set aside. (You can work on the capsicum and cheese while the eggplant is standing).

Rinse off the eggplant slices and blot dry on paper towels. Brush some of the garlic oil over the cut sides of the eggplants and sprinkle with dried oregano, red pepper flakes and chopped parsley. Flip and season on the second side the same way. Reserve the remaining garlic oil for the peppers and eggplant recipe below.

Set up the grill for direct grilling and heat to medium-high.

When ready to cook, brush and oil the grill grate. Arrange the eggplant slices on the hot grate and grill until nicely browned on the bottom, 3 to 5 minutes. Lightly brush the top of the eggplant slices with some of the garlic oil. Turn the eggplant with tongs and brush the other side with the remaining garlic oil.

Sprinkle the herb mixture over the eggplants and season them with salt and black pepper to taste. Continue cooking the eggplants on the second side until nicely browned and the flesh is soft, 3 to 5 minutes longer. Serve the eggplants at once, if possible.

For the capsicums: Set up your grill for direct grilling and preheat to high. There is no need to brush or oil the grate. Brush the capsicums with garlic oil. Arrange on the grate and grill until black on all sides, 3 to 4 minutes per side (12 to 16 minutes in all), turning with tongs. Don’t forget to grill the capsicums on the tops and bottoms, 1 to 2 minutes. The idea is to char the skins completely. (Note: for extra points and flavor, if using a charcoal or wood-burning grill, roast the capsicum directly on the embers, turning with long-handled tongs)

Transfer the capsicum to a cutting board and let cool. (No, you don’t need to place them in a paper bag or bowl covered with plastic wrap. I’ve found no appreciable difference in ease of peeling.) Let cool to room temperature.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a small frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and pine nuts and fry until golden. Pour the oil into a heatproof bowl.

Scrape the skins off the cooled capsicum, using a paring knife. There’s no need to remove every last bit – a few black spots will add color and flavor. Cut each one in half and scrape out the core and seeds. Cut each capsicum half lengthwise in half. Arrange the pieces on a platter or plates and season with salt and pepper.

Spoon some of the garlic pine nut oil over the capsicum. Sprinkle with pine nuts and parsley and serve.

For the cheese: Preheat a plancha or griddle on a grill over direct high heat.

When ready to cook, brush and oil the grill grate. Brush the cheese slices on both sides with garlic olive oil and sprinkle with half the oregano, hot pepper, and paprika; season with black pepper. Lay the cheese slices on the hot grate. Cook until the bottom side is browned and beginning to bubble, but not completely melted. This will take 2 to 4 minutes.

Using a spatula, flip the cheese slices to the second side. Sprinkle the remaining tsp of oregano on top, dividing it evenly between them. Sprinkle some pepper over the cheese, then grill the second side the same way, 2 to 4 minutes longer.