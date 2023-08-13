Meatloaf baked in grape leaves

Preheat oven to 180°C /350°F. Lightly oil a large baking pan (big enough to hold a 15 cm x 32.5 cm / 6 in x 13 in loaf).

Bring a large pot of unsalted water to a rolling boil. Remove and drain the grape leaves from the brine. If using fresh, rinse and drain in a colander. Blanch either fresh or brined grape leaves for 3 to 4 minutes, until softened. Remove and drain in a colander, rinsing under cold water immediately.

Grate carrot and zucchini and leave on the side.

In a large sauté pan or deep skillet, heat the olive oil over medium flame and cook the

carrot, zucchini, onion and capsicum for about 5 minutes, until soft. Season with salt, add garlic, and cook for about 8 minutes. Remove from heat and cool slightly.

In a stainless steel mixing bowl, combine the meat. Dampen the bread under cold running water, squeeze out all the liquid, and crumble into the bowl with meat. Add the cooked vegetables, tomatoes, salt, pepper and oregano and knead well. Add the egg, knead well and shape into a loaf.

Place 6 grape leaves vein side up on baking (parchment) paper, place the meatloaf on top and wrap the bottom half of the meatloaf. Spread as many grape leaves as needed to cover the top and sides, pressing them together over and around the meat so that they adhere. Use the baking paper to move the loaf to the baking pan. Drizzle some olive oil on top and drizzle the white wine around the loaf.

Bake at 170°C / 350°F for 1 hour or until the meat is cooked and the grape leaves tender. Keep covered for half an hour and then leave uncovered for the remaining half an hour.