Mexican chocolate nachos

Instructions

1. Place the textured vegetable protein in a bowl, add the vegetable stock and stand to soak for 10 minutes. Drain over a bowl and squeeze out as much liquid as possible. Reserve the stock.





2. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, capsicum and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring regularly for 8 minutes or until soft. Add the spices, coriander stalk and bay leaf and stir for 1- 2 minutes or until fragrant.





3. Add the textured vegetable protein, tomatoes, beans, tomato paste, sugar and reserved stock. Season to taste. Bring to a simmer, then cook, stirring occasionally for 30 minutes or until reduced and thickened. Add the chocolate and stir until melted, then remove from the heat and set aside.





4. For the salsa, place all the ingredients in a bowl and stir to combine well. Serve the nachos with the salsa and corn chips.





