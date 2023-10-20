SBS Food

Mexican chocolate nachos

This Mexican classic is infused with plant-based dark chocolate, giving the dish more depth and complexity, balancing out the acidity of the tomatoes and paprika.

Mexican chocolate nachos Credit: Paradise Kitchen Bali

  • serves

    2

  • prep

    25 minutes

  • cook

    40 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

Ingredients

  • 80 g (1 cup) textured vegetable protein
  • 250 ml (1 cup) vegetable stock
  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 red onion, finely chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 red capsicum, seeded and chopped
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 2 tsp ground cumin
  • 2 tsp ground coriander
  • 2 tsp dried oregano
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 small bunch coriander, stalks thinly sliced
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 400 g can chopped tomatoes
  • 400 g can black beans, drain and rinsed
  • 60 g (¼ cup) tomato paste
  • 2 tbsp brown sugar
  • 50 g dark chocolate (60% - 80% cocoa solids)
  • corn chips, to serve
Salsa
  • 200 g (1 cup) chopped seeded tomato
  • 1 tbsp finely chopped red onion
  • 1 tsp finely chopped red chilli
  • lime juice, to taste
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Instructions

1. Place the textured vegetable protein in a bowl, add the vegetable stock and stand to soak for 10 minutes. Drain over a bowl and squeeze out as much liquid as possible. Reserve the stock.

2. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, capsicum and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring regularly for 8 minutes or until soft. Add the spices, coriander stalk and bay leaf and stir for 1- 2 minutes or until fragrant.

3. Add the textured vegetable protein, tomatoes, beans, tomato paste, sugar and reserved stock. Season to taste. Bring to a simmer, then cook, stirring occasionally for 30 minutes or until reduced and thickened. Add the chocolate and stir until melted, then remove from the heat and set aside.

4. For the salsa, place all the ingredients in a bowl and stir to combine well. Serve the nachos with the salsa and corn chips.


Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 20 October 2023 12:22pm
By Lauren Camilleri
Source: SBS

