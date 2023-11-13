SBS Food

Mishti doi (sweetened yoghurt)

Mishti Doi is a sweet baked yoghurt. This recipe is one I keep up my sleeve when entertaining and is a slightly more simplified version of my grandmother's recipe, which still achieves all the right notes.

Mishti Doi by Kishwar Chowdhury

Credit: Chris Tran.

  • serves

    6

  • prep

    10 minutes

  • cook

    20 minutes

  • difficulty

    Easy

Ingredients

  • 1 can (340ml) evaporated milk
  • 1 can (395g) condensed milk
  • 2 cups plain yoghurt
  • zest of one orange
  • 3 ml orange blossom essence
  • 2 tbsp caster sugar
  • Chopped pistachios, slivered almonds, dried rose petals and grated orange zest, to serve
You can make this the night before and set it in the fridge overnight.

Chilling/freezing time: 1 hour

Instructions

  1. Combine all wet ingredients in a medium bowl and beat until combined.
  2. Add orange zest and essence and beat for 2-3 minutes on medium speed.
  3. Pour into a 20-inch cake tin, oven-proof dish or separately into 6 small ramekins.
  4. Place your dish/es in a bain-marie, top with water to halfway and bake in a preheated oven for 18-20 mins at 160 ̊C.
  5. Set aside to cool to room temperature before placing in the fridge to chill.
  6. When ready to serve, dust over with the caster sugar and torch or set under the grill until it caramelises.
  7. Serve with slivered almonds, chopped pistachios, rose petals and orange zest.
Photography by Christopher Tran. Styling by Kishwar Chowdhury. Food preparation by Kishwar Chowdhury.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

Published 14 November 2023 9:20am
By Kishwar Chowdhury
Source: SBS

