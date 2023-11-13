Mishti doi (sweetened yoghurt)

serves
6
prep
10 minutes
cook
20 minutes
difficulty
Easy
Ingredients
- 1 can (340ml) evaporated milk
- 1 can (395g) condensed milk
- 2 cups plain yoghurt
- zest of one orange
- 3 ml orange blossom essence
- 2 tbsp caster sugar
- Chopped pistachios, slivered almonds, dried rose petals and grated orange zest, to serve
You can make this the night before and set it in the fridge overnight.
Chilling/freezing time: 1 hour
Instructions
- Combine all wet ingredients in a medium bowl and beat until combined.
- Add orange zest and essence and beat for 2-3 minutes on medium speed.
- Pour into a 20-inch cake tin, oven-proof dish or separately into 6 small ramekins.
- Place your dish/es in a bain-marie, top with water to halfway and bake in a preheated oven for 18-20 mins at 160 ̊C.
- Set aside to cool to room temperature before placing in the fridge to chill.
- When ready to serve, dust over with the caster sugar and torch or set under the grill until it caramelises.
- Serve with slivered almonds, chopped pistachios, rose petals and orange zest.
Photography by Christopher Tran. Styling by Kishwar Chowdhury. Food preparation by Kishwar Chowdhury.
Cook's Notes
Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.