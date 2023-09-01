Miso caramel apple and pear crumble

Loosely sprinkle the crumble over the apples and pears, without pressing down. Bake for 20-30 minutes or until bubbling, crisp, and golden.

For the crumble, add brown sugar and white sugar to a medium-sized mixing bowl. Add butter, cinnamon and flour and using hands, rub butter together with dry ingredients to create a sand-like texture.

In a large saucepan over medium heat, heat butter until melted. Add white miso paste and white sugar, stirring until dissolved. Simmer until bubbling then tip in diced apples and pears, stirring to coat. Cook over low heat, stirring intermittently, for 5-10 minutes or until the fruit is soft and coated in caramel.

Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.