Canadian

Miso caramel apple and pear crumble

My grandmother and my mother always made apple desserts. Whether it was apple pie or apple crumble or apple strudel, there was always apple happening. My apple crumble has a little twist, but all of those same favourite memories.

A serve of juicy apple crumble sits in a low round serving dish, with a scoop of ice-cream on the top. A copper-coloured spoon sits alongside the dish.

Miso caramel apple and pear crumble. Credit: Comfort Food With Spencer Watts

Ingredients

  • 225 g butter
  • 3 tsp white miso paste
  • ½ cup white sugar
  • 4-6 large apples, unpeeled, cored, diced
  • 4-6 large ripe pears, unpeeled, cored, diced
  • Ice-cream of choice, to serve
Crumble
  • 115 g butter, room temperature
  • 1 cup plain (all-purpose) flour
  • ¼ cup brown sugar
  • 1½ tbsp sugar
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp ground nutmeg

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 190°C (375°F).
  1. In a large saucepan over medium heat, heat butter until melted. Add white miso paste and white sugar, stirring until dissolved. Simmer until bubbling then tip in diced apples and pears, stirring to coat. Cook over low heat, stirring intermittently, for 5-10 minutes or until the fruit is soft and coated in caramel.
  2. Transfer to a shallow oven-safe dish. Set aside.
  3. For the crumble, add brown sugar and white sugar to a medium-sized mixing bowl. Add butter, cinnamon and flour and using hands, rub butter together with dry ingredients to create a sand-like texture.
  4. Loosely sprinkle the crumble over the apples and pears, without pressing down. Bake for 20-30 minutes or until bubbling, crisp, and golden.
  5. Serve crumble with your favorite ice cream.


Cook's Notes

Oven temperatures are for conventional; if using fan-forced (convection), reduce the temperature by 20˚C. | We use Australian tablespoons and cups: 1 teaspoon equals 5 ml; 1 tablespoon equals 20 ml; 1 cup equals 250 ml. | All herbs are fresh (unless specified) and cups are lightly packed. | All vegetables are medium size and peeled, unless specified. | All eggs are 55-60 g, unless specified.

SBS Food is a 24/7 foodie channel for all Australians, with a focus on simple, authentic and everyday food inspiration from cultures everywhere. NSW stream only.
Published 1 September 2023 3:49pm
By Spencer Watts
Source: SBS

