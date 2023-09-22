Moussaka with filo pastry crown

For beef and lamb ragu: In a large Dutch oven heated to medium high, add the olive oil and heat (about 30 seconds). Add in the lamb and beef and brown, breaking the meat apart with a whisk or wooden spoon. Once browned, add in the onion and garlic and sauté (about 1-2 minutes). Next add all the spices and the bay leaf and stir to combine. Deglaze the pot with the red wine and reduce by half. Add the tomato paste and cook out (about 2 minutes) then add in the beef stock and reduce heat to medium low. Cook the meat mix until it is thick and very little liquid is left. Reserve for moussaka.

For eggplant, zucchini and potatoes: In a large mixing bowl add the vegetables, all seasonings and oil. Toss to combine. Heat a grill pan to medium-high heat. Grill all vegetables and evenly with marks on both sides. The vegetables should be 80 per cent cooked when they come off the grill pan. Place vegetables on a baking tray lined with kitchen towel and set aside.

For the bechamel sauce: In a medium-sized saucepan on medium heat, melt the butter, add the flour and mix to make a roux. In stages, add the milk and whisk to combine. Once all the milk is added, reduce temperature and season with salt and the nutmeg. Cook mixture out (about 2-3 minutes), then remove béchamel from the heat and finish with the cheese and the egg yolk. Place a piece of plastic wrap touching the béchamel to prevent a crust from forming. Reserve warm.

To build: Pre-heat the oven to 190°C (375°F). In a 23 cm (9 inch) spring form pan, start to build a base of filo pastry on the bottom of the pan and the sides, brushing the filo lightly with butter as you build. When finished the pan should have a wall and solid base of buttered filo pastry. Note: allow some of the pastry to “ruffle” out of the top of the pan resembling the peaks of a crown.

Evenly shingle the potato slices to cover the entire bottom of the pastry. Add the meat ragu and press with the back of a spoon to set in the ragu. Next cover the top of the ragu with the zucchini and eggplant. If you need to cut the vegetables to fit the corners evenly do so. Press down again with the back of a spoon to make a tight, even surface.