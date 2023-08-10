Mushroom giouvarlakia

Preheat oven to 180° (350°F).

Mix the mushrooms with olive oil and thyme. Spread the mixture on a baking sheet and bake for about 20 minutes.

Let the mushrooms cool for 10 minutes, then finely chop them. In a bowl, mix mushrooms, cooked rice, flour, salt and pepper. Knead well until the mixture holds together. Shape into small balls about 1 ½ inch in diameter and bake at 180° (350°F) for about 15 minutes or until firm and the exterior is crusty and slightly charred.

Let the mushroom-rice balls cool for 10 minutes, and set aside until ready to incorporate into the rest of the recipe.

Meanwhile, make the broth: Heat the olive oil in a saucepan and sauté the vegetables for a few minutes. Then pour in the wine and wait until the alcohol has cooked off. Add enough water to cover the vegetables and cook over low heat until the vegetables are soft, about 40 minutes.